Possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and theft of property in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29.
Theft of property
On Aug. 24, an unaffiliated male reported the theft of his unattended phone, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Theft of property worth $100 to $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Harassment
On Aug. 24, a female student reported receiving harassing messages via social media, McCord said.
On Aug. 29, another female student reported receiving harassing text messages.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Both cases are still active.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
On Aug. 25, officers made contact with an unaffiliated male who is a known bicycle theft suspect, McCord said. He was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department’s jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia two ounces or less is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Assault
On Aug. 26, a female student reported being assaulted by an unidentified male who allegedly tried to kiss her, McCord said. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.
Assault is a class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
