‘Pose’ actor Dyllón Burnside discusses race, sexuality during Microsoft Teams live event

Actor Dyllón Burnside joined UTA students Sunday via Microsoft Teams to discuss race, sexuality and success in the acting industry.
Burnside is known for his role as Ricky Evangelista in the FX television show “Pose,” a drama about New York’s underground ballroom culture in the ‘80s. It features the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles for a series, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.
Sunday’s event, which was sponsored by the Women’s and Gender Studies program, the LGBTQ+ Program, the Department of Theatre Arts and Multicultural Affairs, was originally scheduled to occur during Black History Month but was postponed because of Burnside’s busy schedule, which included the production of the third season of “Pose.”
Burnside discussed his struggles after coming out as queer and said he had to embrace the life he wanted to live rather than fixating on the life he lost as a result of coming out. For him, this meant focusing on his training at CAP21 musical theatre conservatory and his career.
As a Black queer actor, Burnside said he’s faced challenges throughout his career.
“Some of the hurdles we don’t even recognize that we face,” he said. “Some of them we find out in hindsight that maybe we were too Black, or not Black enough, or we were too queer, or not queer enough, and that’s why we didn’t book the role.”
He said there were periods when he didn’t work, some of which could have been because of identity politics. He said obstacles are guaranteed for Black queer folks in the industry, but he preferred to redirect his focus.
“You’ve got to be looking up at the finish line in order to get over the hurdles,” he said.
On his thoughts of queer representation in media, he spoke about the yearly “Where We Are on TV” study conducted by GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group. According to the 2020 report, there were only three HIV-positive characters on television. One of these was Ricky, Burnside’s character in “Pose;” Blanca, his character’s mother; and Pray Tell, his character’s boyfriend.
“It speaks to how there’s still a lot of stigma around HIV,” he said. “We’re not telling the stories of people that are living with HIV and thriving with it.”
Burnside said he hopes to see more representation of HIV-positive people living and thriving and more representation of LGBTQ+ folks who are ordinary people rather than defined by their queerness.
The media sometimes likes to create boxes for people to fit into, he said, which leads to “cookie-cutter” queer characters.
He said in every room that one enters, whether by themself, a partner, a boss, their family or teacher, there are different pressures about who one is supposed to be and how they need to show up.
He said he wants people to figure out how to be themselves in every room that they’re in.
“How do we stop being so self sacrificial to make other people comfortable?” he said. “It’s incumbent upon us to figure out how we get rid of those lines that we create that are sectioning us off from who we really are.”
In conjunction with his current projects, two of which are filming in LA, he’s working on an initiative to support Black, queer, male-identifying creatives to continue to create work.
“I didn’t have a lot of models for what a career could look like for me as an out Black queer man,” he said. “I am the thing that I saw for myself. There was no mold.”
In his closing remarks, he urged students to stay focused on their goals and stay true to who they want to be.
Does the Shorthorn not have anything else to talk about other than LGBTQ people, racism, sexism, and cancel culture?
