Portable hotspots available for checkout from the Arlington Public Library

The Arlington Public Library recently announced that individuals can now check out one of the library’s 100 portable hotspots. Any adult cardholder will be able to check one out for up to 30 days, according to their website.

Library Promotions Coordinator Estefany Mendoza Salazar said UTA students can gain access to the hotspots by showing up at any of the seven library branches and applying to become a library member.

Mendoza Salazar said the library was able to fund the hotspot program with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The telecommunications company T-Mobile donated the hardware, she said.

She said she believes the program has been successful, as all 100 hotspots have been checked out.

“We're looking into the future, and maybe purchasing additional hotspots,” Mendoza Salazar said.

She said she sees a need for increased digital access in Arlington.

“I think the pandemic definitely highlighted the need for secure internet services,” she said.

The Arlington Public Library offers a variety of classes to provide digital support to the local community, as well as laptops available for checkout at the East Library, she said.

@hezelltx

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments