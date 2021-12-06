The Arlington Public Library recently announced that individuals can now check out one of the library’s 100 portable hotspots. Any adult cardholder will be able to check one out for up to 30 days, according to their website.
Library Promotions Coordinator Estefany Mendoza Salazar said UTA students can gain access to the hotspots by showing up at any of the seven library branches and applying to become a library member.
Mendoza Salazar said the library was able to fund the hotspot program with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The telecommunications company T-Mobile donated the hardware, she said.
She said she believes the program has been successful, as all 100 hotspots have been checked out.
“We're looking into the future, and maybe purchasing additional hotspots,” Mendoza Salazar said.
She said she sees a need for increased digital access in Arlington.
“I think the pandemic definitely highlighted the need for secure internet services,” she said.
The Arlington Public Library offers a variety of classes to provide digital support to the local community, as well as laptops available for checkout at the East Library, she said.
@hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.