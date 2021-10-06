Police strengthen relationship with community through return of in-person National Night Out

Students crowded Brazos Park on Tuesday afternoon for food, games, giveaways and safety demonstrations at the UTA Police Department’s 38th annual National Night Out event.
The event is a nationwide campaign organized by the National Association of Town Watch and aims to promote police-community relationships.
Amid the pandemic, confidence in the police declined after George Floyd was killed during an attempted arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020, according to a Gallup poll.
Strong relationships between the police and communities helps maintain public safety and effective policing, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Students picked up pizza as they passed by, and others stopped to interact with UTA Police Department’s community partners, such as the Environmental Health and Safety Office and the Staff Advisory Council, as they set up stands. Lines trailed with students waiting to get snow cones and popcorn, watch fire extinguisher demonstrations and receive free UTA T-shirts.
Art freshman Dejanae Lee said the event was a lot of fun, and it was interesting to see all of the community partners’ stands and what they had to offer.
For nine consecutive years, the UTA Police Department has received recognition from the NATW for its National Night Out events.
Last year’s National Night Out was held as a socially distant walk-through event due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it occurred during the middle of the day when the campus population was slightly higher.
UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said he was pleased by this year’s turnout, which exceeded his expectations. The event blew last year’s National Night Out event out of the water, he said.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.