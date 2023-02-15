Podcast raises rural health care awareness

Behind the Scrubs, a podcast produced by the College of Nursing and Health Innovation to bring awareness to health care equity in rural communities recently aired its first episode.
The show’s host Aspen Drude, Center for Rural Health and Nursing manager, said the first season, “A Rural Health Blueprint,” targets audiences living in rural communities, such as educators, students, citizens or health care workers. This season will run through the spring semester with an episode each month.
The second one is planned to be released Feb. 20, and the first episode was aired Jan. 17.
She said four episodes made sense financially, and they did not want to put too much on themselves for their first season.
The project took about a year to get up and running. After attending a conference in December 2021, Drude brought the idea to the college’s marketing director. The team began tossing ideas around and received the approvals during the summer.
After getting the green light, the team started to look for a co-host. They approached Jeff Taylor, CONHI associate director for advising, who said he would be happy to do it.
For two years, Taylor did an internal newsletter for the college. When he decided to no longer do it, people on the marketing team offered him a position on the podcast.
The show’s first season will focus specifically on rural health. Drude said she feels many people in urban areas do not realize how fortunate they are to have easy access to the doctor. She said bringing awareness to the lack of access to health care in rural areas was her main reason for this season’s focus.
Many rural communities do not have any hospitals or clinics, and the ones that do are short-staffed, she said.
“The world is experiencing a nursing shortage, but especially rural communities,” Drude said. “Why is it that they
shouldn’t be able to get the same level of health care that urban areas do just because they chose to live in a more rural area?” she said.
Access to Wi-Fi Another issue within rural communities. CONHI has many online nursing students living in these areas who struggle with taking virtual courses, she said.
“There’s things we just kind of take for granted in these urban settings, and [we] just want to make sure that is accounted for as well,” Taylor said. “There is a lot of folks out there that do fall through the cracks, and we want to make sure they have a voice as well.”
When creating an episode, the hosts compile a list of topics they can reference if the conversation slows down. Before recording, Taylor said they do a dry run with the guest to determine the interesting talking points.
When choosing guests for the show, Drude said they have to be credible and specific to what they are looking for. For example, the first episode’s guest is UTA alumnus Daniel Casas, a licensed registered nurse at Coryell Health in Gatesville, Texas. She said they also look for outgoingness and the ability to be vulnerable with the audience.
“They want to hear you saying something they’re probably not going to hear elsewhere,” she said.
Taylor said they want engaging guests who can roll with answering questions that may seem silly but are relevant to the conversation, and the podcast runners want the show to have a personal touch.
“We’re looking for people that are credible but also incredible,” he said.
Drude said when she approached the marketing department about the podcast, it was with the intention of having more people be informed about rural health. The marketing team then helped turn the idea into a CONHI-wide podcast emphasizing different areas in the college each season.
“Marketing’s main reason for having a CONHI-wide podcast was because they really want to highlight all of our different areas in the College of Nursing for students and for other people as well,” she said.
As of now, the hosts do not have a solid plan for the future of the podcast. Drude said there are many scopes of CONHI they want to introduce going forward, and they are planning to do the second season during the summer and the third during the fall.
Taylor hopes the podcast can provide food for thought and give people a new perspective. He said he wants to put things out there that can help influence changes and provide consideration for these groups.
“Giving folks those nuggets to chew on a little bit and really think through and process, and hopefully, some aspect of it sticks with them,” he said. “Some story, some element that they can take forward and somehow apply to their profession or their lives.”
