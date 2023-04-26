Playwright, assistant professor finds a home in fiction

Seraphina Nova Glass, assistant professor of instruction and playwright-in-residence, has found herself four — almost five — books deep into her new career, despite not having plans to become an author.
Glass’s fourth book, The Vanishing Hour, will be published May 30. The book joins the three others she has published with a fifth in her drafts. She said the search for what happened and all the twists and folds of the plot are fun to write about.
“To write page-turners, to think about, ‘What messed up thing can I have happen to these people?’ ‘How to have you turn the page to the next chapter?’ It’s just kind of a fun challenge,” Glass said.
She began her writing career in her college theater program writing plays. Glass said she felt writing plays would be more “approachable” than a screenplay or a novel, but she lost motivation to write after being discouraged by theater’s sparse audience. After getting master’s degrees in playwriting and directing, she came to UTA in 2014 to teach and soon ventured into writing screenplays and novels.
Her first screenplay gained some traction from Hallmark, but it wasn’t until 2019 that she wrote her first book and “found her home in fiction.”
Glass listened to her first thriller book, In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware, while directing a UTA play in October 2019 during her commute to the university from east Dallas. Within two chapters, she found herself saying, “Holy crap, I can do that. I’m gonna do that.”
As soon as the play closed at the end of the month, she began working on her first novel, finishing it in 12 weeks and getting an agent in January 2020. Glass’ 2020 novel, Someone’s Listening, was the first stepping stone in her new endeavor as an author. In it, an author and psychologist looks for answers to her husband’s disappearance.
Glass begins crafting her thrillers by envisioning the ending and then creating an outline of the plot. She doesn’t feel her approach limits her creativity.
Instead, it opens it.
Knowing the big reveal and the twists helps her keep track of the moments that need to happen to lead up to the important events, she said.
“To me, that’s writing freedom. I did all the hard work upfront and the writing processes,” she said. “The outlining process is hell, coming up with the idea and the outlining it is the worst. But then writing it is actually enjoyable because all the bones are there.”
Though she knows the drafting process, revisions and edits can sound daunting, immersing herself into her book’s world makes the steps enjoyable, she said.
While she’s waiting for her next book to publish, she’s occupying herself with teaching. One of the nice things about her job is the chance to explain the trials and errors of the entertainment industry to students looking to find a career in it, she said. Being able to teach and give back to future writers is fulfilling.
One of these writers is alumna Erin Turner, who is teaching middle school English while being a playwright and director. She attributes much of her success and thinking styles to Glass, her professor and mentor.
Turner wrote a play her freshman year that Glass directed. Being only 19 at the time and fairly new to the writing world, she found comfort in how open and available Glass made herself to students. She said Glass often had to remind her that although she was directing the project, the work was still Turner’s, and certain pieces and elements of the play were up to her.
“I’m sure I asked 1,001 questions,” she said. “Not only did she answer them and guide me, but a lot of times, as we got to know each other more and got more comfortable with each other, she would guide me toward the answers for myself.”
With three published books and a fourth on the way, Glass’ success was no surprise to Turner. Although Turner will always love theater, she feels that some stories don’t belong on stage but instead on pages.
The descriptions in Glass’ scripts of the world and her characterizations as her stories unfold are something that Turner said she felt belonged in books.
“She has this mind that is able to do anything,” she said. “Her stories can live in any kind of written form, so it doesn’t surprise me at all that she’s just spitting out these books left and right. I think it’s amazing.”
Glass said the whole experience has been a “whirlwind,” coming at her faster than she could’ve thought.
“It’s just a dream job,” Glass said. “I get to spend the day figuring out how people get to murder each other and get away with it.”
