Pie Five Pizza Co. to close temporarily as UTA transitions to remote learning

Pie Five Pizza Co. located in the College Park District will temporarily close its doors as the university transitions to remote learning after Thanksgiving break.
District manager Omar Afzal said the restaurant will close Wednesday and reopen Jan. 25 when students return for the spring semester.
“There’s not going to be anyone on the campus so we can’t stay open because we don’t have any traffic coming in,” Afzal said.
At the start of the fall semester, 474 students were enrolled in in-person only classes, and 19,829 students were enrolled in hybrid classes, thus limiting revenue for on-campus restaurants.
In October, Panera Bread and Einstein Bros. Bagels closed due to low foot traffic. The locations are not closing permanently and plan to reopen in fall 2021 assuming that foot traffic returns to a mostly normal flow.
The holiday season and COVID-19 impacted the decision to temporarily close Pie Five Pizza Co., Afzal said.
“We’re really grateful for all the students and faculty that came to Pie Five and helped support us during the difficult times,” he said. “We hope to see them soon when we open back up.”
