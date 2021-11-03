Physics professor receives funding to lead study on neutron stars

With a curiosity set on the cosmos, Nevin Weinberg, associate professor of physics, is leading a study to better understand the explosive nature of neutron stars.
Weinberg, in partnership with the University of Virginia, examines X-ray burst phenomena in these stars through three-year funding from the National Science Foundation.
The study, “Spectral and Radiation Hydrodynamic Models of Photospheric Radius Expansion X-ray Bursts,” began this semester and utilizes state-of-the-art tools to create the most sophisticated simulations of photospheric radius expansion bursts to date, according to a UTA news release.
Neutron stars are formed when a massive star dies and collapses, compressing protons and electrons together to form neutrons.
If the size of the star’s core is just right, the newly formed neutrons can stop the star from further collapse, leaving behind a neutron star, the densest object astronomers can directly observe.
“If you took a teaspoon of this material, it would weigh more than a billion tons,” Weinberg said.
Many neutron stars go undetected, but observers have an easier time spotting them under the proper conditions.
Layers of fuel on the surface of neutron stars in binary systems with a sun-like star can undergo thermonuclear explosions that are seen with X-ray telescopes orbiting the Earth, Weinberg said.
X-ray bursts occur when the neutron star’s gravitational force pulls and accumulates matter from the sun-like star into a disk around itself.
Hydrogen from the sun-like star accumulates on the neutron star’s surface, where it immediately becomes helium due to extreme temperature and pressure. Once the helium reaches critical mass, it explodes, heating the neutron star’s surface and releasing a burst of X-rays.
Then the neutron star cools down, and the cycle repeats.
Twenty percent of X-ray bursts are photospheric radius expansion bursts, Weinberg said.
The teams from UTA and the University of Virginia take the simulations of these photospheric radius expansion bursts and compare them with observations from NASA’s Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer telescope, he said.
Previous studies have shown winds generated from the bursts can thrust out elements that were synthesized during the burst itself, he said. And telescopes indicate there may be heavy elements such as sulfur and nickel in the wind material.
Looking at these elements can help explain the burning process that occurs on the surface of a neutron star, he said. It may also provide information in the future to better measure the mass and radius of the star, which allows for an investigation of the core’s physics.
Weinberg said the team wants to look at the heavy elements in the simulations and check for consistencies with the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer’s observations.
Most of the project’s funding at UTA will support physics doctoral student Jason Pero over the course of the study.
Pero has coded for companies such as McDonald’s and AT&T and that work is fine, he said. But he enjoys coding more when it comes to astronomy and research.
He’s always been interested in science, he said, recalling his second-grade teacher’s construction paper diorama of the solar system.
“Understanding how the universe works, in all aspects, fundamentally gives us a better understanding about ourselves,” he said.
Basic science has a profound impact on people’s lives, physics chairperson Alex Weiss said.
Decades-old theories have found their applications, Weiss said. Fundamental knowledge of DNA eventually led to the development of vaccines.
Weinberg’s study on X-ray burst phenomena, which occurs so far away in the universe, may not have a direct influence in this lifetime, he said. But everything builds on itself.
