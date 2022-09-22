UTA’s Persian Academic and Cultural Society gathered Thursday in front of the Central Library to raise awareness of the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.
Amini died three days after her arrest Sept. 13 by Iran’s “morality police” in Tehran, Iran, for what was perceived to be an “improper” hijab. There are reports that she was beaten on the head with a baton, and her head was banged against the vehicle by the morality police, but authorities cited her death as “natural causes,” according to a United Nations press release.
The morality police is an element of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces tasked with enforcing the country’s laws against immodesty and societal vices, according to a U.S. Department of Treasury press release.
While men occasionally get stopped by the morality police for long beards, women are more frequently stopped by the morality police for many reasons—too much hair poking out from a headscarf, removing the headscarf in the car or when taking a walk with a boyfriend, according to an NPR article.
The student organization held the demonstration because it wanted people of other nationalities to know about the censorship and social struggles facing Iran and its citizens, said Ali Shamshiri, civil engineering doctoral student.
Six years before coming to the U.S., Mahnaz Paydarzarnaghi, Persian Academic and Cultural Society president, said she was arrested by the morality police because some of her hair was protruding from beneath her hijab. After being detained for almost five hours, Paydarzarnaghi said she was only allowed to leave once she changed into a complete hijab, her picture was taken and her signature was collected.
Amini’s death has sparked international condemnation and various protests across Iran, where women are burning their hijabs and cutting their hair short in protest.
A photo and video circulating social media showed Amini in a hospital bed with severe bruises on her face, The New York Times reported. The photo was displayed on posters at Thursday’s gathering on campus.
“They hit her and they killed her and they left her in the hospital. And then she died,” Paydarzarnaghi said.
President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran said he had called Amini’s family Sunday and had ordered the incident to be investigated carefully, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.
At the gathering, attendees lined shoulder to shoulder, holding signs reading “Silence is Violence,” and handing out flyers encouraging people to show social media support with the #MahsaAmini hashtag.
Paydarzarnaghi said that Iran has not had internet connection for the past few days, and many of its social media platforms are filtered. The group wanted to raise awareness to prevent the issue from being buried by the Iranian government.
Various neighborhoods in Iran have experienced disrupted internet and cellphone service, according to The New York Times. Access to Instagram, which has been used by protesters, has been restricted.
The U.N. Human Rights Office has received numerous and verified videos documenting the morality police’s violent treatment of women, including slapping women across the face, beating them with batons and throwing them into police vans, according to the U.N. press release.
“This is the same ideology that Islamic Republic [has been] doing for 43 years,” Shamshiri said. “They just want to force people what to wear [and] what not to wear. They all try to make our people live in a disaster.”
Nada Al-Nashif, acting U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed alarm at Amini’s death in a Tuesday press release. She said the hijab laws remain a concern in Iran, where appearing in public without a hijab is punishable by imprisonment.
The Persian Academic and Cultural Society held the demonstration to remind Iranian students and faculty at UTA that they are not alone, Paydarzarnaghi said.
“We are from Iran. We love our country, but we cannot live there because of the government,” she said.
