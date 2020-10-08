Pence, Harris discuss economy, coronavirus and more during vice presidential debate

The first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election season featured discussion on COVID-19, the economy and climate change Wednesday night.
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, took to the stage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City seated at distanced desks separated by two plexiglass shields.
This was the first debate hosted since President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
When asked how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would respond to COVID-19 at the beginning of 2021, Harris said his plan involves a national strategy. This would include contact-tracing, testing and, once created, vaccine accessibility and administration, she said.
Harris cited flaws in President Trump’s response to the virus, noting the more than seven million total cases in the country and over 200,000 American deaths. After being informed of the severity of COVID-19 on Jan. 28, the Trump administration kept it from the American people, she said.
Pence responded by saying from the very first day, Trump put the health of Americans first. By suspending travel from China on Jan. 29, the country bought valuable time mobilizing the nation. Pence was appointed to lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force in late February.
The American people deserve credit for the sacrifices they’ve made putting the health of their families and first responders first, Pence said.
With one in five businesses closed and over 30 million people filing for unemployment in the last several months, Harris said the administration still doesn’t have a plan to recover the economy.
22.2 million jobs were lost in March and April, according to an NPR fact check. U.S. employers have added 11.4 million jobs in the last five months, but unemployment rates are still in the double digits for African Americans and Latinos.
On the subject of the economy, Pence said Trump cut taxes across the board, cut back on regulation and fought for free and fair trade. A Biden administration would raise taxes, Pence said.
A $1.5 trillion tax package was passed in late 2017 but failed to deliver a sustained increase in economic growth, according to an NPR fact check. Overall tax revenues as a share of the economy have declined in each of the two years since the cut took effect.
Harris countered that Biden’s plan to raise taxes would only apply to those who earn over $400,000 a year. Biden’s plan involves investment in infrastructure, innovation and education.
More than 80% of Biden’s proposed tax increase would fall on the richest 5% of taxpayers, according to an NPR fact check. His plan would raise an estimated $4 trillion over the next decade, having an indirect effect on most Americans by way of a higher corporate tax rate, increased from 21% to 28%.
When asked about climate change, Pence said the issue is finding out its cause and what needs to be done, Pence said.
Climate change is caused by an increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Fossil fuel emissions contribute to the greenhouse effect, according to NASA’s Global Climate Change website.
Pence compared Biden’s climate plan to the Green New Deal and said his plan would raise taxes, increase regulations, ban fracking and abolish fossil fuels.
Biden’s plan would cost $2 trillion, targeting clean energy reform and infrastructure. Nobody knows how much the Green New Deal would cost, however, because it's a set of ideas and not legislation or regulation, according to an NPR fact check.
Harris responded by saying Biden will not ban fracking and repeated that taxes would not be raised on those making less than $400,000 a year.
Jobs in clean and renewable energy would make up part of the planned jobs created in a Biden administration, she said.
“We have seen a pattern with this administration, which is they don’t believe in science,” Harris said.
At the end of the debate, Harris said she and Biden are proud of the coalition their campaign has built, which includes both Democrats and Republicans. Their team is working together because they see Biden’s commitment to fighting for democracy and integrity.
Pence said he’s confident Trump will win the Nov. 3 election. The movement started in the 2016 election has only grown stronger in the last four years, he said.
“[Trump] has launched a movement of everyday Americans from every walk of life,” he said.
News reporter Chongyang Zhang contributed to this article.
I just wanted to thank you for your impartiality. After watching the debate for myself, I was sad to see the expected partisan framings in most major news outlets.
This article, however, gives an abbreviated account of the debate without giving an interpretation, which is exactly what every journalist should aim to do. I hope you continue writing for the shorthorn, and I hope that others appreciate this example of excellent journalism.
