'Peace, understanding and flexibility': Mental health mentors say goodbye together

Roughly a year ago, in a conversation between two Counseling and Psychological Services directors, Marie Bannister told Cynthia Bing that she was considering retiring.
Bannister said she was reaching a place where she wanted more time for family and friends, then Bing looked at her with an “interesting expression” and said, “I’m thinking about the same thing.”
On Tuesday, Bannister retired from her position as CAPS Clinical Services and Training director after about 33 years at UTA, and Bing retired from the CAPS Outreach Services and Mental Health Promotion director role after nearly 30 years at the university.
Two directors leaving at the same time might seem unusual, but to Bannister, retiring with Bing “just made sense,” she laughed.
Overseeing different areas of CAPS, Bing and Bannister’s roles had distinctly separate job descriptions. However, day-to-day, they have worked hand in hand.
In Clinical Services and Training, Bannister said she focused on providing CAPS clinical care through counseling and therapy sessions. In Outreach Services and Mental Health Promotion, Bing oversaw workshops, groups, presentations and training.
Throughout their tenure, the two led their departments through multiple changes and expansions. They grew their staff from a few people to 20 positions while regularly seeing new patients.
Their leadership guided CAPS through the pandemic, opened a satellite counseling office in the Maverick Activities Center and brought JED Campus to the university, a national program dedicated to protecting college students’ emotional well-being.
Recently, CAPS implemented and expanded the Residential Outreach Counseling program, which gives residential halls designated counselors, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“They’ve led CAPS to be what it is now,” said Yvonne Medrano, Health Services associate director. As she’s worked with Bing and Bannister over the years, she’s witnessed their shared priorities and complementary leadership styles.
Bannister came to the university in 1990 when the health center had a mental health services department where they worked to evaluate, diagnose and serve students with mental health needs.
When Bing started in 1993, the counseling center was housed in the now University Administration Building, separate from Bannister’s department in Health Services. The center provided individual and group counseling for students’ personal, academic and career concerns.
She said a highlight of her tenure came in 2010 when the counseling center moved its main office to Ransom Hall, where CAPS now resides.
Aided by their leadership, Bing and Bannister’s departments merged in 2014, creating CAPS.
Even in separate departments, they collaborated to advance student wellness. They were on the same committee together, and Bing would refer students to Bannister if they needed further evaluation for medication.
The two started with small, collaborative teams. “We had a democracy for sure, and I liked that,” Bannister said. As the departments grew into a larger team, she continued to try to bring everyone into department discussions.
“Everyone here is a professional. Everyone has great ideas. Everyone has things that they would like to be a certain way,” she said.
When Vickie Goins, psychologist and assistant director of Outreach Services and Mental Health Promotion, thinks about Bing and Bannister, she said she thinks of “outstanding mentors.” She said they’ve mentored the whole staff and always looked at developing and encouraging the team.
“I came in one day, and Cynthia had a meeting across campus and she wasn’t in her office, and my office is right next door and I remember pausing in the hallway and thinking, ‘This is what it’s going to be like every day when Cynthia’s gone,’” Goins said.
Goins has worked in counseling at UTA since 2007 and has seen the directors lead their teams through the years of transitions. She said they’ve always had understanding, peace and flexibility that allowed them to juggle different roles and responsibilities.
While directors see few patients at some counseling centers, Bing and Bannister always carried a high caseload, Goins said. Health Services director Angela Middleton said Bing and Banister always went out of their way to meet students’ needs.
“They have worked many long hours beyond the usual eight to five, coming in on the weekends when there’s been things that have happened on campus where students may need counseling services,” Middleton said.
Jessica Sanchez, director of Student Advocacy Services, said that despite their senior positions, Bing and Bannister were always hands-on in their department’s works. They took the initiative and never let anyone feel inferior to them — the true essence of their leadership.
Their jobs were never about the organization of positions or the rank of titles, said Kendra Zellan, assistant director of Student Advocacy Services. “It was just, ‘We’re all CAPS and doing this together.’”
Throughout the growth of CAPS, Bing tried to value, understand and work to meet the needs of students, she said. She’s had the opportunity to work with a diverse population to help them through difficult circumstances.
“Being able to sit with a student, for them to trust one enough to share some of the most personal things that they deal with, really, truly is an honor,” Bannister said. “I tend to think about it as I’m sharing a part of a journey with them.”
At various times in her UTA career, Bannister would have conversations with colleagues who suggested different, open positions in the field. She said she would consider the opportunities but always came back to the flexibility and the people at UTA.
“I always reached the decision I’m where I wanted to be, and that was here,” Bannister said.
When Bing was in graduate school to become a counselor, she had a semester working with a group of medical students. Watching those students grow over the months, she realized it was an age group she enjoyed serving.
Bing worked with students of various ages at UTA, from ages 16 to late 60s. She said they all had a common goal of pursuing education and growth in their lives — a unique feature of the university environment.
“I think that would be the legacy. The number of student lives they have touched through the various endeavors they have taken on, not just their individual clinical work, but the rest of it, and how that subsequently impacts so many students,” Goins said.
The two made mental health services accessible for students who might not have had access to them before, Zellan said. With UTA growing and new generations breaking stigmas around seeking mental health, Sanchez said she only expects CAPS to grow.
Moving forward, CAPS will have a reorganized organizational chart with a couple of new positions, Goins said.
Bannister said she hopes whoever fills the leadership positions has experience with clinical work, appreciates what the work is like and knows what’s needed to help support the team they provide services to.
“I think they have just touched, I know my life personally, but I think all of the staff and so many people on campus, in that, have been such a wealth of knowledge and resource,” Goins said. “They are going to be very much missed, but also, retirement is very well deserved.”
