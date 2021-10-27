Spanish associate professor Alicia Rueda-Acedo remembers how hard her parents worked to give her the opportunity to obtain a university education. Her father was a mechanic and her mother was a factory worker from the age of 15. Rueda-Acedo said that to her family, education is everything.
When she found out she won an award for outstanding teaching this fall, the first thing she did was call her mom. She said her mom was happy and started to cry.
“It was a beautiful moment,” Rueda-Acedo said.
Rueda-Acedo won the 2021 UT System Board of Regents Outstanding Teaching Award after being nominated by the university, which comes with a prize of $25,000, a medallion and a certificate.
“It really emphasizes that helping your community and having the knowledge to help your community, and not just [keeping] it for yourself, makes a difference,” she said.
Rueda-Acedo, who is also the program director of Spanish translation and interpreting, integrates service learning into the classes she teaches, so her students can apply their translation skills in the community.
“At that moment they say, ‘Oh yes, what she’s teaching is happening outside the classroom,’” she said. “And I think that that’s a unique opportunity for the students to really connect real work with the classroom instruction.”
According to the UTA website, service learning bridges the community and the classroom because students participate in community service projects related to their coursework.
Spanish professor Christopher Conway said he is inspired by the work opportunities she gives students outside of the classroom.
“She is a professor in the department who has shown tremendous initiative and leadership in helping to connect our students with entities outside of the UT Arlington campus,” Conway said.
Melanie Davis, Spanish translation and interpretation junior, said Rueda-Acedo is her favorite professor and loves the classes she teaches.
Davis said she was not shocked when she heard Rueda-Acedo received the award.
“I’m very happy for her, but I’m not surprised. I think she’s amazing,” Davis said.
Conway also said he wasn’t surprised. He’s served on UTA award committees for several years, and said it was clear Rueda-Acedo should win after looking at her portfolio.
“No one else deserves this award more than Dr. Rueda-Acedo,” he said.
Rueda-Acedo said she didn’t find teaching, but instead teaching found her. She was required to teach Spanish classes as part of her duties as a Ph.D. candidate at the University of California Santa Barbara. On her first day teaching, she said she cried because she realized teaching was the right profession for her.
“It’s a privilege to be an educator,” she said. “I take it really seriously and I know I have a big responsibility.”
She said she wants students to know the work they do at UTA has a real impact in people’s lives.
Service learning is important to her, she said. Her students work with Proyecto Inmigrante, a nonprofit serving the immigrant community in Texas, New Mexico, Mission Arlington, a religious organization that provides assistance to the Arlington community, the Genesis Women’s Shelter, a Dallas-based organization that supports women experiencing domestic violence and the Arlington Public Library.
“When you have the opportunity to get out of your classroom, to an actual company, to an actual nonprofit and do the work that you have been taught in class, that makes a difference,” she said.
Rueda-Acedo appreciates the recognition of her work helping others, but said she also sees it as a recognition of her students.
“I’ve been like the link, the connector between the community and my students, but they really are the ones that are impacting the community,” she said.
