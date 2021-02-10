Pass/fail option, commencement events and other student questions addressed at the Tea with Teik Q&A

Interim President Teik Lim and university leadership answered student questions about COVID-19, stimulus funding, the pass/fail option, renaming Davis Hall and more during a virtual Tea with Teik Q&A event Wednesday.
Student Body President Blaize LaFleur and vice president Arafaa Khan co-hosted the event, which took place over Microsoft Teams.
Lim said that COVID-19 cases at UTA have remained relatively low. He cited a study by UT-Southwestern Medical Center that UTA participated in. The study found the degree of cases within the university’s community was significantly lower than that of the Metroplex, Lim said.
UTA is now offering proactive screening tests on campus from 12:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
Lim said the university is leaning toward holding a voluntary in-person commencement ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates. If the pandemic continues to improve, the ceremony will be held in Globe Life Field and follow social-distancing regulations. Lim said an official decision won’t be made until March 1.
When asked about what the university will do with stimulus funding from the federal government, Lim explained that the first component is to provide financial aid to students with higher needs, especially those impacted by the pandemic. Lim stated he has expectations of some financial awards being given this semester.
He said the second component of the funding is institutional aid to help mediate the university’s additional expenses associated with online instruction, student services and more.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, addressed a question about how classes will look during the summer and fall. Aswath said that summer classes are going to be similar to the spring semester, but he is hoping to transition to face-to-face classes by the second term. By the fall, the goal is to get back to a semblance of normalcy, he said.
Aswath later went on to discuss whether a pass/fail option would become available for students.
He explained that the process in considering this option involves looking at student surveys, instructor leniency and comparing student grades from semesters before and during the pandemic.
“The pass/fail [option] doesn’t have to be something that we need to roll out in the spring semester,” he said. “I think after two terms of going through this and planning, training and everything else, we are in a better position today to move forward.”
The event also updated students on issues concerning Homecoming events and changing the name of Davis Hall.
Lim said a task force had been assigned to determine whether or not the name of Davis Hall should be changed. This followed a resolution voted on by the Student Senate that determined that former university administrator Edward Davis, for whom the building is named, no longer represents UTA.
He said the task force suggested that the name be replaced, that he is supportive of the move and that he is in current discussion with the UT System in sending the change forward.
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, said Homecoming events will still take place but some will be virtual. Events will be spread out throughout the semester, and those events taking place in-person will follow COVID-19 regulations.
Lim also emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting African American students, faculty and staff and announced that UTA was close to hiring a new vice president for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office.
On Monday, three finalists were identified for the new position, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Lim explained that a variety of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives were already underway, including making sure that the UTA Police Department’s mission aligns with university policies. Lim also suggested that after hiring the new vice president, more activity will follow.
