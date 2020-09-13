The Metroplex can expect some small rain chances, partly sunny skies and near normal temperatures throughout the upcoming week.
“Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, anywhere from about 86 to 89 throughout the week. Low temperatures are going to be in the low 70s,” said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Low rain chances begin Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, bringing in a small amount of moisture to the area, Sellers said.
“It’s not really going to be too chilly or anything, not excessively hot, so just kind of prepare for those days that we may have a couple of rain showers around,” Sellers said.
