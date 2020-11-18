Part of something bigger: Student senator advocates for others

Tony Pham is spending his first semester at UTA advocating for marginalized communities and encouraging collaboration across campus. The architecture freshman, who is only 17, immigrated to the U.S. from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2016.
Pham said transitioning to the U.S. felt foreign yet familiar, and it was strange being in a place with so many highways and fast-moving vehicles, which is not commonly seen in Vietnam. His family came to the U.S. to pursue job opportunities, education and to achieve the ‘American dream.’
He felt isolated for the first few months as paperwork was being finalized to allow him to attend school.
“I would wake up pretty early in the morning, and I would look outside and see the school bus is picking up the kids, and I’m like, ‘If only that was me, if only I was that kid,’” he said.
Before he was even old enough, Tony wanted to go to school, his older brother Son Pham said. In Vietnam, he received a mix of traditional Vietnamese and westernized Singaporean education where he learned English. Once in America, he skipped 8th grade and went straight to high school.
Tony Pham said he recognizes that he has lived a relatively privileged life because his parents had opportunities to be successful, so now he is in a position to advocate for others.
His mother has worked in marketing and sales for various companies and was previously a teacher. His father has worked in information technologies for decades while also having a background in marketing and sales.
Tony Pham said he looks up to his mother for her work ethic and admires her ability to manage and adapt to various positions.
Son Pham said Tony advocates for social issues, such as LGBTQA+ community rights, because Texas’ marginalized communities aren’t being protected.
Although he has always been interested in politics, since the 2016 presidential election Tony Pham took interest in effecting change, having a direct process in government and providing a voice for people. He said he likes volunteering, community service and helping others because he feels like he is part of something bigger.
When he started at UTA, he was frustrated to learn that no one was representing the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs in the Student Senate. So, he decided to run and was elected as a senator for Student Government.
Tony Pham said it all started with a UTA Discord server, where he met new people and learned about campus culture. He connected with incoming freshmen and befriended several orientation leaders, inviting them to a freshman server to help moderate conversations.
He found himself in a ‘niche’ of leaders with similar ideas about helping students and serving the community. These people would help him in his effort to cultivate culture on campus.
David Nguyen, External Relations Committee chairperson, said he became good friends with Pham after connecting in the UTA Discord server, working together in Student Government and realizing both had immigrated from Vietnam in 2016.
One of Tony Pham’s greatest strengths is his ability to coordinate events simultaneously and execute plans in a diligent manner, Nguyen said. He manages tasks before they become an issue and takes care of business timely, using a calendar to meticulously schedule his life.
In preparation for a Student Senate open forum, Tony Pham contacted individuals interested in participating beforehand and organized the itinerary to allot an appropriate amount of time for each speaker.
Networking and rallying people together for collaborative work is a key aspect of Tony Pham’s leadership style, Nguyen said. He is able to coordinate various events successfully while also managing demanding architecture course work.
The basement of the University Center serves as offices for various student organizations who often don’t even know each other despite being in frequent, close contact, Nguyen said. Tony Pham is trying to branch out and incite collaboration among organizations.
“I like the fact that he’s trying to make a better sense of community between organizations, especially in a time of division that we are in now,” Nguyen said.
Tony Pham may appear nonchalant, but he absorbs information to exceed expectations, Nguyen said. He is memorable and leaves a confident, yet laidback impression on others.
“It’s a really nice change of pace to see someone who has so much going on on their plate and yet is committing to the betterment of the school,” Nguyen said. “It’s very admirable.”
Tony Pham said he often overthinks his work and personal life, to the point where he is stressed and overwhelmed. He’s learned it’s okay to tell people “no” and to be aware of and communicate his individual limits to others.
With a busy schedule, meditation has allowed him to take some time for himself and helps him manage everything. For him, meditation is sitting in the CAPPA courtyard, the park or by the lake for three to five minutes a week listening to the water or looking at the trees or the sky.
“[Meditation] takes effort, and it takes time, but I think it’s worth it really in the end,” Tony Pham said.
When he’s overwhelmed, he said he takes a few minutes to breathe deeply and imagines himself sitting by the lake or in the courtyard. Thinking and being in the moment helps him calm down.
“I stop overthinking, and I just think about the trees and the water,” he said. “That somehow [helps] me out.”
Tony Pham said it’s fulfilling to be part of various organizations on campus because he can help produce real change. He cherishes the work he does because he can be himself and improve conditions and advocate for students like him on campus.
He has met a lot of people at UTA who are accepting and trying to open up the floor to conversations.
“I found the right people to talk to,” he said. “I found the right people to work with, and I found the right support system.”
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.