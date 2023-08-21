Parking permits face changes for fall 2023 semester

Parking permits will see several changes over the fall semester, from permit rate increases to relocations and discontinuations.
According to the Parking and Transportation Services website, the most common student and employee permits will increase $2 per month and reduced rate and remote permits will increase from $1 to 1.50 per month. Additionally, hourly rates for street parking will increase by $0.25, and daily rates will increase by $1.
The increase in pricing is due to inflation, greater maintenance and operational costs, and changes in post-pandemic parking revenue models, according to the website. Parking and Transportation Services receive no tuition funds from students so the rise in pricing is intended to generate the necessary revenue for the department.
In an attempt to enhance the parking experience on campus, PATS has launched a website with real-time predictive occupancy and an interactive permit based parking map. While still early in development, the university will make use of the information gathered by parking sensors located throughout campus lots to help improve the website.
Parking locations for dual permit holders will continue to include all resident and commuter lots, as well as Lot 38. Student upgrade sections will be available to use after 2 p.m. daily.
The reduced rate parking permit will face more than price changes this semester. Previously permissible in Lot 50S, holders will be relocated to GR and Lot 29 along Greek Row.
The purpose of this change is to “reduce demand near the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building,” according to the website.
Student upgrade permit holders will see time restrictions changing as well. Currently, the times are set to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will now end at 2 p.m. to allow permit holders access to additional parking earlier in the day. The Lot 34 student upgrade pilot section spots will be discontinued due to low demand and converted into commuter ones, but Lots 36 and 49 will not change.
To accommodate increasing use of electric vehicles, a new ChargePoint EV charger has been installed on the first floor of the West Campus parking garage, bringing the number of chargers on campus to 10.
KC Hall residents have priority parking in KC North, KC South and Lot 45 until full, with overflow directed to the College Park garages.
Resident East parking permits have been expanded to allow for the co-mingling of The Lofts residents. This change is anticipated to allow for more parking availability in the Park Central garage, according to the website. The permit plan itself will be adjusted to ensure capacity for all Resident East permit holders.
The Maverick Garage reserved parking space permit will be discontinued to allow for more parking capacity. Preferred shared zone parking will be moved to floors one and two, while Maverick Garage preferred parking spaces will be available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m — three hours earlier than the previous 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monthly preferred parking can be purchased for $109 per month.
