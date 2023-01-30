Parking and Transportation Services updates parking lots for spring semester

Following the first two weeks of school, UTA has updated the campus’ parking for the spring 2023 semester.
Lot 36, a newly converted student commuter lot, will now include about 30 employee parking spots near the UTA Boulevard street crossing, according to the Parking and Transportation Services’ website. The spots are marked with faculty and staff signs.
Lot 34, located on West Nedderman Drive, will have portions of the student upgrade section converted into regular student commuter spots.
The Mav Mover shuttle stop at the old School of Social Work building will no longer be in use now that the building is closed, according to the website. The Late Night Security Escort Service will continue to have a pick-up and drop-off point in the area.
Parking and Transportation Services said on its website to be aware of changes in traffic and access to parking sites.
“Please have a plan on where you are going to park and start early until the semester gets going and everyone settles in,” the website said.
@hjgarcia0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.