Parking and Transportation Services updates parking lots for spring semester

Parking lot 34 sits in the shadow of the west campus garage Feb. 13.

 File Photo / Elias Valverde II

Following the first two weeks of school, UTA has updated the campus’ parking for the spring 2023 semester.

Lot 36, a newly converted student commuter lot, will now include about 30 employee parking spots near the UTA Boulevard street crossing, according to the Parking and Transportation Services’ website. The spots are marked with faculty and staff signs.

Lot 34, located on West Nedderman Drive, will have portions of the student upgrade section converted into regular student commuter spots.

The Mav Mover shuttle stop at the old School of Social Work building will no longer be in use now that the building is closed, according to the website. The Late Night Security Escort Service will continue to have a pick-up and drop-off point in the area.

Parking and Transportation Services said on its website to be aware of changes in traffic and access to parking sites.

“Please have a plan on where you are going to park and start early until the semester gets going and everyone settles in,” the website said.

