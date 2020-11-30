Parking and Transportation Services suspends shuttle services, parking permits expire Monday

UTA Parking and Transportation Services stopped its on-campus shuttle services until Jan. 15, 2021, according to DoubleMap’s website.
Students can still commute around the city with the Via Rideshare service. Students with an active UTA email address can take up to 10 free trips per week through the Via app.
Students must register with their UTA email address on the Via app and start and end their trips within the existing shuttle bus service routes to be eligible for free rides.
Shuttle bus service routes can be found at the Parking and Transportation Services website.
Aside from the free rides, each regular trip costs a flat rate of $3. Rides are available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Via will update riders in advance for any schedule changes during the holidays.
Fall 2020 parking permits expire after Monday, but on-campus parking rules are also loosened until Jan. 15, 2021.
Parking rules are relaxed as if it were after 5 p.m., according to a Parking and Transportation Services Twitter post. But this does not include reserved parking areas that are labeled “until 7 p.m.” or “at all times.”
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.