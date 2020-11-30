Parking and Transportation Services suspends shuttle services, parking permits expire Monday

A MavMover shuttle bus parks at the shuttle stop April 23, 2018, outside the University Center. 

 The Shorthorn: File photo

UTA Parking and Transportation Services stopped its on-campus shuttle services until Jan. 15, 2021, according to DoubleMap’s website.

Students can still commute around the city with the Via Rideshare service. Students with an active UTA email address can take up to 10 free trips per week through the Via app.

Students must register with their UTA email address on the Via app and start and end their trips within the existing shuttle bus service routes to be eligible for free rides.

Shuttle bus service routes can be found at the Parking and Transportation Services website.

Aside from the free rides, each regular trip costs a flat rate of $3. Rides are available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Via will update riders in advance for any schedule changes during the holidays.

Fall 2020 parking permits expire after Monday, but on-campus parking rules are also loosened until Jan. 15, 2021.

Parking rules are relaxed as if it were after 5 p.m., according to a Parking and Transportation Services Twitter post. But this does not include reserved parking areas that are labeled “until 7 p.m.” or “at all times.”

