Parking and Transportation Services raises permit rates for the 2023-24 school year

UTA’s Parking and Transportation Services announced that parking permit rates will increase for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years beginning Aug. 1.
Due to inflation, increased operating costs and changes in parking revenue forecast models, PATS deemed it necessary to increase parking rates for the upcoming 2023-2024 years. Employee and student parking rates will increase $2 per month, while the street parking will increase $0.25 hourly and $1 per day. Because this increase is sudden, PATS is offering more budget-friendly reduced-rate and remote parking permit options that have a smaller increase of $1 to $1.50 monthly.
PATS doesn’t receive tuition money from students and relies solely on revenue from its service, according to a press release from the department. It will devote the revenue from the price raise to initiatives aiming to benefit drivers on campus.
These initiatives include funds for parking maintenance, repairs and creating a parking guidance ecosystem to help with the flow of traffic. In addition to this, an annual contribution goes to reserves in order to meet the minimum operating reserves and debt service requirements.
In comparison to other Texas universities, UTA offers a cheaper total transportation fee and parking fee for students than many of its peers, such as Texas Tech and UT-Austin.
For student general parking, the new approved rate is $234 and a monthly proration of $19.50 for the 2024 year. For 2025, the approved rate is $258 and a monthly proration of $21.50 for the 2025 year.
