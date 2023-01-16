Parking and Transportation Services prepares to manage high demand

With the start of a new semester bringing peak parking demands, UTA suggests students expect delays in their commute and traffic congestion across campus.
To address parking challenges, the university is using parking ambassadors to assist students and employees with traffic flow, according to an email Parking and Transportation Services sent to students Jan. 12.
Parking ambassadors are employees of the Parking and Transportation Services that support campus parking and traffic efforts, Greg Hladik, executive director of auxiliary services, said in an email.
“The staff are available to answer questions, support traffic decongestion efforts and provide a network of support to ensure parking is not a significant impact to your day,” Hladik said.
This team, along with parking lot cameras and traffic control signs, will relay information that will then be used to communicate about parking to drivers as they approach campus, he said. Some roads and parking lot entrances may be restricted throughout the week, according to Parking and Transportation Services.
People arriving to campus before 10 a.m. will find parking with no delay by following guidance from the UTA Police Department and parking ambassadors, according to the Parking and Transportation Services website.
People arriving to campus after 10 a.m. should use the “guaranteed parking” areas, which include areas like Lot F6 and Lot 38 for faculty and staff and student lots along Greek Row behind Arbor Oaks, University Village and Meadow Run Apartments.
With the new School of Social Work and the Smart Hospital building now open, there’s an increase in parking demands for students and employees in the lots south of Mitchell Street, Hladik said.
Employee overflow parking will remain available at all times in Lot 38, north of the University Center. Student commuter parking will remain available at all times in western parking lots along Greek Row.
“UTA can guarantee people can find a parking space on campus in our western parking lots, and we offer a network of free and fast MavMover campus shuttles to get you from these parking lots to campus buildings in about 10 to 15 minutes,” Hladik said.
The pilot program for the daily upgrade permits will continue through this semester, according to the website. These upgrades are available for people with an active annual, semester or summer parking permit and allow parking in closer, under-utilized student upgrades, faculty and staff lots or garage locations starting at $2.99 a day.
Daily parking upgrades will be limited during the first several weeks of classes until early February to ensure parking demands are met.
Lot 15, a faculty and staff parking lot north of the University Center, will be discontinued and converted into Lot 36, a student commuter parking lot that will have daily parking upgrade spots available, according to the website.
The MavMover Shuttle Bus will operate on the Blue, Orange, Black and Red routes daily. Riders can track the bus and receive schedule announcements by downloading the DoubleMap app.
The Late-Night Security Escort Service upgraded from the TapRide app to the Transloc app last fall, and has expanded the off-campus stops to include 848 Mitchell, Downtown Arlington, Maverick Place and The Arlie among all of the main campus.
Off-campus transportation services will return the Green Shopping route to campus this spring after being suspended since the pandemic. The bus will run between Walmart and the University Center every 30 minutes from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on weeknights.
Via will provide enrolled students with rides to shopping destinations, including Aldi, the Parks Mall, Target and The Highlands, as well as other locations throughout Arlington. Students can request another promo code for ten $1 discounts when your origin and destination start and end at one of these locations.
