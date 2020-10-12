Parking and Transportation Services enables contactless payment option in West Campus Parking Garage

UTA Parking and Transportation Services introduced a contactless payment option that uses a smartphone's camera, QR reader or NFC-enabled device to pay for parking without first creating a Honk Mobile account.
With Honk Mobile QR codes, the website opens and allows the customer to enter their parking duration and license plate information then make a payment using a credit card without having to create a new account, Greg Hladik, Parking and Transportation Services director, said in an email.
The signs are also NFC-enabled, through which customers can pay for parking by tapping an NFC-enabled phone or smart device instead of entering credit card information in an on-site pay station, Hladik said.
“Our goal was to provide a mobile payment option where one-time visitors didn't first have to create an account in order to pay for parking,” he said. “The QR and Tap function solves this problem.”
The payment option is currently available in the West Campus Parking Garage, soon to be expanded to other locations.
“We are focusing on installing this in our visitor parking garages first, and if it is successful, will consider expanding it to other locations including on-street meters, visitor surface lots, and The Shops at College Park validations,” he said.
@rimal_shambhavi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.