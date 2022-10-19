Parent and Family Weekend returns for students to welcome loved ones to UTA

UTA is hosting its Parent and Family Weekend where students can welcome their families to the UTA community starting Friday.
Events will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tasha Talton, Transitions Programs and Services director, said the event will not only showcase UTA’s best and brightest in the community, but is off the beaten path of what families would experience from New Maverick Orientation or an on-campus visit.
“It's an opportunity for families to come and show some love to their students or nudge them to continue to do their best until they get to finals,” Talton said.
Parent and Family Weekend will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday in the Dan Dipert Welcome Center. Attendees can participate in athletic events, games and a family-friendly haunted house.
All events are subject to change, but the final schedule will be provided to families who have purchased tickets.
UTA is hosting its Parent and Family Weekend where students can welcome their families to the UTA community, starting Friday.
Events will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The events will provide parents and families with guided academic activities and experiences. All parents, students and families must register for the events before attending.
Tasha Talton, Transitions Programs and Services director, said the event will not only showcase UTA's best and brightest in the community, but is off the beaten path of what families would experience from New Maverick Orientation or an on-campus visit.
"It's an opportunity for families to come and show some love to their students or nudge them to continue to do their best until they get to finals," Talton said.
Parent and Family Weekend will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday in the Dan Dipert Welcome Center. Events include an athletic event, family games and a spooky haunted house.
All events are subject to change, but the final schedule will be provided to families who have purchased tickets.
