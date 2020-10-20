Panera Bread, Einstein Bros. Bagels among campus dining closures resulting from COVID-19

The Panera Bread located in the College Park District closed Friday due to low sales and foot traffic resulting from the pandemic, University Center director David Albart said in an email.

The Einstein Bros. Bagels located in the Central Library also closed Oct. 9 because the library has seen slower foot traffic than prior semesters, Albart said.

A closed sign on the front door of Panera Bread Oct. 20 at College Park. After almost two years of service Panera Bread closed its local store on campus due to low foot traffic because of COVID-19.

Both locations are not closing permanently and plan to reopen in fall 2021 assuming that foot traffic returns to a mostly normal flow, he said.

Restaurants currently open on campus include Pie Five Pizza Co., Connection Café, Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Tea Co., Subway, Kalachandji’s Express, Starbucks, Sushic, Maverick Café through Grubhub order only and numerous markets on campus.

Pie Five Pizza Co. is currently the only restaurant open in the College Park District, and there are no plans to make any changes until everyone can see an end to the pandemic, Albart said.

