Pandemic adoption returns cause animal shelters across the Metroplex to face overcrowding

Fort Worth resident Madeline Love has rescued 20 dogs from the Arlington Animal Services shelter. 12 were puppies diagnosed with canine parvovirus, a deadly and contagious virus. Illnesses are one of the criteria that cause animals to get categorized as unadoptable. These animals are then labeled as “rescues only,” and the only way to get them out of the shelter is if a rescue organization pulls them out.
Love, owner of Love and Paws Rescue, took in about 60 dogs last year, she said. At the rate they’re going now, they expect to surpass last year’s number.
Animal shelters across the Metroplex are typically flooded with animals during summers. But this year, as people emerge from quarantine and regain their social life, the pets they’ve adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic are being sent back to shelters, causing an unprecedented number of animals in shelters.
Ashley Woolnough, animal services manager at Arlington Animal Services, said the shelter is an open-intake shelter, meaning they cannot refuse animals as long as they’re found in Arlington or came from Arlington residents.
The shelter is trending higher than their normal numbers compared to previous years, Woolnough said.
The capacity rate for cats and dogs is about 125 and 142 respectively, she said. But they have dropped that capacity down to about 80 to give the pets more room to move around.
As of Thursday, they had about 75 dogs and 77 cats, she said.
Meanwhile, the overcrowding in the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control shelter has led the staff to place dogs in covered, outdoor areas in 100-degree weather, said Kristen Morrison, lead volunteer for Fort Worth Animal Care and Control shelter.
The shelter has the ability to hold 235 large dogs, Morrison said. As of Friday, they had about 297 animals.
The overcrowding is causing the shelter to euthanize dogs to free up more spaces, she said. Dogs that are on the euthanasia list are those who have behavior issues or are mentally declining from staying at the shelter for too long.
The shelter would work with them longer if they had the time, she said. But with limited spaces, they have to euthanize them.
The overcrowding has caused a triage, said Carlos de Leon, a Dallas photographer who has spent the last 15 years taking photos of shelter animals across the Metroplex.
“That’s one of the many reasons that makes it so emotionally taxing,” de Leon said.
The Arlington Animal Services shelter has been coming up with creative ways to market their pets through themed photo shoots such as “dog days of summer” and the Olympics, Woolnough said.
Dogs don’t get out of their kennels until they get adopted or volunteers take them out for walks, Morrison said. And the shelter is in need of volunteers.
The Fort Worth shelter has an Out and About program where people can visit anytime after noon to pick up dogs, take them for walks and return them before 5:30 p.m.
The shelter also has a “slumber party” program where people can bring dogs home for the weekend and let them decompress, she said. It makes a huge difference, not only in opening up kennel spaces at the shelter, but the dogs that people bring home are going to be less stressed coming back to the shelter, making them look more adoptable to potential adopters.
Overcrowding is an annual phenomenon, de Leon said. The situation will slow down with the change of season as people come back from vacations and are at home more often.
“It’s just a very unfortunate cycle that we are trying to stop,” Love said.
