Panda Express to reopen in the University Center

Panda Express is returning to the University Center after over four months, reopening on Wednesday.
The venue shut down in June for repairs after a fire started in the kitchen, UC director David Albart said.
The fire started on the restaurant's kitchen wall and was the first time in over 20 years there was a fire in one of the cooking areas, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Throughout Panda Express’s reopening process, Albart acted as a liaison between the facilities’ contractors and Maverick Dining. He said the reopening was delayed due to manufacturing timelines, work shortages and staffing difficulties.
“Like most anything that you try to do in the post-pandemic world, we ran into a lot of timeline issues,” Albart said. “Typically, I would say the project we just did, in a pre-pandemic world, would have taken us about six weeks to get it all put back together and up and running.”
Business management junior Mason Marchbanks said Panda Express was his go-to for lunch on campus.
“I think that's one of — if not the only — places I went to lunch,” Marchbanks said.
When the Panda Express in the UC was closed, a second Panda Express pop-up opened in the west campus Commons in place of the Arlington Eatery so students can still enjoy their “popular student-shared panda bowls,” said Sean Armstrong, resident district manager with Maverick Dining.
With the reopening, the Arlington Eatery will resume its usual program as a roulette of different local restaurants for students to enjoy, Armstrong said. Unlike the pop-up, where dining dollars didn’t work, meal exchange will be compatible with the Panda Express in the UC from 4 p.m. to closing.
Since Panda Express’s closing, most people have gone to the other venues in the UC because they’re all that’s available, Marchbanks said. With Panda Express’s reopening, he feels people’s return to the restaurant will shorten the lines of the other restaurants.
Albart said students have experienced quite a lot of congestion in the plaza during lunch and dinner.
“Having Panda there is going to help so much more by relieving that pressure because so many people right now are going simply to Chick-fil-A, whereas Panda will provide a fourth option in the University Center, but probably a second option in most students' minds,” he said.
@andrea_cgr03
