Paint Your Ride starts Homecoming week with splashes of color

Cardboard signs on the corner of the College Park Center South Parking Garage pointed toward enthusiastic Freshman Leaders on Campus members giving incoming cars fresh paint jobs at Paint Your Ride on Monday.
Paint Your Ride is a long-running Homecoming tradition where students can get their car windows painted with Maverick and Homecoming-themed drawings by the Freshman Leaders on Campus, said Abhi Maddula, aerospace sophomore, Freshman Leaders on Campus student adviser and Paint Your Ride codirector.
Maddula said this year’s Homecoming theme is “Once Upon A Maverick” with a Disney and fairy tale twist. The Paint Your Ride tradition reflects that with Freshman Leaders on Campus members drawing Mickey and glass slippers along with phrases like “HOCO” and “Mav Up” on car windows.
“It’s a great start to Homecoming week, and it's a good way to get everyone involved,” Maddula said.
Maddula said the event took place in five locations, including Arlington Circle, Maverick Circle, Lot 49, West Hall and College Center South Parking Garage, which was an impromptu location added due to the sudden morning rain.
Keri DeCay, Freshman Leaders on Campus staff advisor, said this tradition has been around for as long as the organization has been campus. DeCay said she hopes Paint Your Ride was a good opportunity for students to start off their Homecoming week and get them involved through the other activities throughout the week.
Preston Conaway, architecture freshman and Freshman Leaders on Campus’s Paint Your Ride chairman, said he was responsible for organizing the event. Conaway said he started a committee to prepare for Paint Your Ride, which took a couple of weeks of planning.
Social work freshman Isabella Esquivel came to check out Paint Your Ride after seeing the signs on the road. She said she came from a small town four hours away from Arlington and has no experience with campus involvement so far.
Esquivel said she wants to check out all the events happening for Homecoming.
“I'm excited. I have done Homecoming in my small town, but it's nothing crazy like bigger towns have done. Especially here,” she said.
“I hope students can interact more with the Maverick community,” Conaway said. “I hope we can get more cars than we did last year.”
