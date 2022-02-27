March 1 is primary election day for Texas, with voters electing candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and other positions.
These are lists of candidates who are running in this year’s Texas primary elections. The positions are for governor, lieutenant governor, District 6 and District 33 U.S. representatives and Tarrant County Judge.
Both District 6 and 33 encompass areas of Arlington.
Governor
Governors are state managers who implement state laws and oversee the state executive branch. They advance new and revised policies and programs through executive orders, executive budgets, legislative proposals and vetoes, according to the National Governers Association.
“We have pretty much morphed into the idea that [governors] are crisis managers,” political science professor Thomas Marshall said. “When we have hurricanes or polar freeze, utility grid blackouts, it's their problem. And they are the liaison to resolve those issues.”
The current governor, Greg Abbott, has served in the position since 2015 and is running for reelection.
REPUBLICAN:
Paul Belew has served over 25 years as a criminal defense attorney, according to his campaign website. He wants to make “Texas more Texan again” and hopes to generate revenue for the state by legalizing THC and casino gaming. He also looks to lower property taxes, improve the energy sector and reform health care and education.
Kandy Kaye Horn has a background in philanthropic efforts. Horn’s vision for Texas is focused on economic development, education and securing Texas borders, according to her campaign website.
Don Huffines served as a Texas State Senator representing Dallas County’s District 16 and earned a reputation for being one of Texas’ most conservative lawmakers, according to his campaign website. Huffines aims to shut down the border, eliminate property taxes, expose voter fraud, end abortion, eliminate vehicle inspections, implement term limits and fight against human trafficking.
Chad Prather has done humanitarian work and been on various boards, such as American Valor, according to his campaign website. Prather hopes to cut government spending, minimize government involvement in certain schooling, support the Texas border wall’s completion, strengthen Texas’ agricultural base, push for election integrity and fight human trafficking.
Allen West is a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran and former member of the U.S. Congress. In July 2020, he was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, according to his campaign website. West seeks to strengthen border security, reduce taxes, support Texas’ energy industries, election integrity and gun rights.
Danny Harrison aims to protect the border, assist small businesses, fight against interest groups, support property owners’ rights and keep Texas coastal beaches open to the public, according to his campaign website.
Greg Abbott was the 50th attorney general before his election in 2014 as the 48th governor of Texas. He also served as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court and as a state district judge in Harris County, according to his campaign website. Abbott’s vision for Texas is focused on growing the economy, elevating the education system, protecting individual liberties and securing the Texas border.
DEMOCRAT:
Beto O’Rourke has been a small business owner, a city council representative and a member of Congress, according to his campaign website. O’Rourke aims to weatherize the power grid and natural gas supply, fully fund schools and support teachers and staff, expand Medicaid, invest in rural communities, repeal the anti-choice law, make voting more accessible, legalize marijuana and expunge related arrest records, protect the Second Amendment while ensuring gun safety and strengthen services for Texas veterans.
Michael Cooper is from Beaumont, Texas, and serves as the NAACP Beaumont Chapter president, according to his campaign website. He aims to monitor infrastructure progress, improve natural resources, reform the criminal justice system, provide quality health care to all Texans and create affordable housing.
Joy Diaz hopes to expand highways, reallocate taxes toward education, support sustainable energy initiatives, expand Medicaid and increase access to health care, according to her campaign website.
Rich Wakeland has served as the policy adviser for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, according to his campaign website. His fundamental goals as governor include protecting Texas oil and gas, ensuring reliability in the electric grid and improving education through increased funding.
Inocencio Barrientez is also a candidate on the ballot. Barrientez doesn’t have a website to promote the campaign or share policies.
Lieutenant Governor
The Texas lieutenant governor has more than 80 statutory duties, including administering oaths and creating emergency interim succession, according to the National Lieutenant Governors Association. The lieutenant governor also serves as a member or joint chair of more than 70 boards and commissions, or they appoint members to them.
The current lieutenant governor is Dan Patrick, who was first elected in 2014 and assumed office in 2015. He is running for reelection.
REPUBLICAN:
Daniel Miller is a technology consultant, a best-selling author and the president of the Texas Nationalist Movement, an organization dedicated to Texas’ independence, according to his campaign website. If elected, his priorities are to secure the border, abolish property taxes, ensure election integrity and protect the power grid.
Dan Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor of Texas in 2014 and reelected in 2018, according to the Lieutenant Governor of Texas website. Patrick’s priorities include securing the border, reducing property and business taxes, protecting the Second Amendment and addressing Texas’ infrastructure challenges.
Zach Vance is a retired Marine and Purple Heart recipient, according to his campaign website. He aims to eliminate property taxes for some individuals, improve pay for teachers, support public safety, create an affordable and reliable power grid and increase access to health care.
Aaron Sorrells aims to get rid of property taxes, secure the border, ensure election integrity, enforce term limits and overhaul child protective services, according to his campaign website.
Trayce Bradford serves as the Eagle Forum National Issues Chair on Human Trafficking, according to her campaign website. She aims to ensure energy independence, limit government overreach, fight human trafficking and work for election integrity.
Todd Bullis is currently a Denton County precinct chair and has been a delegate to the two previous Texas Republican Conventions, according to his campaign website. He would focus on election integrity, abolishing taxpayer-funded lobbying and reorganizing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
DEMOCRAT:
Mike Collier seeks to fund public education, improve the power grid, defend constitutional rights, take action against climate change, bolster the economy and reform the criminal justice system, according to his campaign website.
Michelle Beckley has served House District 65 in the Texas House of Representatives, according to her campaign website. Her priorities as lieutenant governor would be increasing access to health care, funding public education, ensuring both election integrity and accessibility and addressing challenges in the Texas economy caused by the pandemic.
Carla Brailey has served as Texas Democratic Party vice-chair and the Democratic National Committee Interfaith Council co-chair. She is also a sociology professor at Texas Southern University, according to her campaign website. Her priorities include supporting public school education, expanding Medicaid and access to health care, improving the power grid, working on state infrastructure, fighting for work safety and security and reforming the criminal justice system.
District 33 U.S. Representative
Congress is the legislative branch of the federal government that represents the American people and creates the nation's laws, according to the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center website. While sharing power with the executive branch and the judicial branch, Congress is the only one elected directly by the people of the three government branches.
REPUBLICAN:
Patrick Gillespie supports the sanctity of human life, limiting government power to the U.S. and Texas Constitutions, creating well-educated children and promoting people’s right to defend themselves and their property, according to his campaign website.
Robert MacGlaflin focuses on supporting trade schools and parents’ involvement in schooling decisions. He aims to provide more funding for the police and military while addressing issues within their institutions, according to his campaign website. He also wants to secure the Mexico-U.S. border and bring back the country’s energy independence.
DEMOCRAT:
Carlos Quintanilla advocates for equitable access to health care and public transit, supports small businesses and believes in reproductive rights and the creation of a path to legal status for immigrant laborers, according to his campaign website.
Marc Veasey commits to job creation, economic growth, immigration reform and the promotion of health and wellness, according to his U.S. House of Representatives profile. Veasey is running for reelection.
District 6 U.S. Representatives
REPUBLICAN:
Jake Ellzey served as commissioner on the Texas Veterans Commission, according to his campaign website. As an elected representative, Ellzey works to defend the Second Amendment, secure the border, protect private property rights, improve public education, cut taxes and help the economy recover. Ellzey is the incumbent candidate.
James Buford aims to protect Second Amendment rights, secure the border and protect parental rights, according to his campaign website.
Bill Payne is also a candidate on the ballot. Payne doesn’t have a website to promote the campaign or share policies.
Tarrant County Judge
The county judge serves as the presiding officer of the commissioners court, depending on the county’s size. These judges represent the county administratively and serve as budget officers in counties with fewer than 225,000 residents, according to the Texas Association of Counties website.
Most have broad judicial duties, such as presiding over misdemeanor criminal and small civil cases, probate matters and appeals from the Justice of the Peace Court. They also serve as head of emergency management.
Incumbent County Judge Glen Whitley has served as Tarrant County judge since 2007 and is not seeking re-election.
REPUBLICAN:
Byron Bradford plans for Tarrant County include lowered taxes, developing economic and workforce, government transparency and safer communities, according to his campaign website.
Betsy Price has served as Fort Worth mayor for a decade, according to her campaign website. She aims to continue her work as a taxpayer watchdog, support law enforcement, grow the economy, commit to government transparency and ensure election integrity.
Tim O’Hare spent three years as a city councilman in Farmers Branch before serving as mayor from 2008 to 2011,according to his campaign website. O’Hare seeks to increase government transparency, lower tax burdens, use emergency management authorizations sparingly, support local law enforcement, promote high-quality jobs and ensure election integrity.
Robert Trevor Buker has been living in Tarrant County for 11 years, according to his campaign website. Buker promises county transparency, election integrity and to eliminate mandates.
Kristen Collins is also on the ballot. Collins doesn't have a website to promote the campaigns or share policies.
DEMOCRAT:
Marvin Sutton has served on Arlington city council as representative for District 3 and spent 20 years as an election judge and precinct chair, according to his campaign website. Sutton aims to lower taxes, stimulate economic development and job opportunities and deliver quality health care at an affordable price.
Deborah Peoples served as the Tarrant County Democratic Party chairwoman, according to her campaign website. Peoples aims to invest in education, increase funding for mental healthcare in schools and provide assistance to residents in finding affordable housing.
In 2020, 66.8% of eligible voters voted in the presidential election, the highest voter turnout of the 21st century, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
However, in primary, school board, runoff and city council elections, information is harder to get, and fewer people vote, Marshall said.
“This is just one of those elections,” he said. “We get the big excitement in November, where probably five or six million people will vote statewide.”
