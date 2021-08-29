As the first week of classes drew to a close, students gathered at Brazos Park on Saturday for the Welcome Back Movie Night event.
The event started at 7 p.m. and featured movie trivia, snacks and an opportunity for students to unwind together by watching A Quiet Place Part II.
Nursing sophomore Paulina Torres said the event gave her an opportunity to get out of her dorm room and spend time with friends. Torres said she transferred to UTA from the University of Texas at El Paso this spring. She said her previous school did not have many events, and she is ready to be more involved with on-campus activities.
“It definitely gives you the college experience that everyone wants,” Torres said.
The event opened with a movie trivia competition. Over 100 students vied to win prizes such as gift cards or door prizes, said Stephy Ortiz, criminal justice and Spanish senior and programing director for EXCEL Campus Activities.
Social work junior Ni’Yale Anderson won a blanket from the contest. Anderson said she was a fan of the original A Quiet Place movie. Anderson appreciates the film's use of sign language, she said in an email. She said she’s studied signing since elementary school and thinks its representation in the film may provide an avenue for others to start as well.
“Sign language is a beautiful language to learn and understand,” Anderson said.
Ortiz said on-campus events can help students find their place at UTA. She said they helped her feel a sense of belonging and school spirit back when she was a freshman.
Mavericks can look forward to more movie nights in the future. Ortiz said EXCEL will show In the Heights in collaboration with Multicultural Affairs during Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will take place Sept. 16 at Brazos Park. Additional details can be found here.
