Organizations give international students a second home

After COVID-19 sent students home, incoming international students and campus involvement had reached an all-time low. Now as UTA returns to in-person instruction, both are on the rise.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the university only welcomed 560 incoming international students that fall and 525 in spring 2021 due to travel policies, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
This drastically changed in spring 2022 when UTA welcomed its largest class of international freshmen with 1,042 new students. This semester saw over 1,600 international students register for orientation.
Global engagement director Adam Sichta said despite the surge of incoming international students, the switch to remote learning starved many organizations from hosting events, and they struggled to keep afloat.
“It was challenging in a lot of ways to keep that enthusiasm going,” Sichta said. “We did see a decline in the number of organizations, cultural and international, during this period as well.”
However, with the campus returning to in-person administration, organizations are gaining momentum again.
Cultural and international organizations can be empowering, helping students feel a sense of community and support, especially if they’re new, he said.
Muhammed Shameem Kakkattuparambil, doctoral student and president of Maverick Malayalees, said many students are starting to show interest and contacting them about joining the organization.
Maverick Malayalees is a cultural organization uniting students and staff who speak the Indian language, Malayalam. It is mainly spoken in the state of Kerala.
Kakkattuparambil said cultural organizations are important as they get to promote their celebrations and festivals that are distinct from American festivals. He said this gives people far from their home country a nostalgic feeling and keeps members in touch with their roots by creating a home away from home.
Muhammad Hissan Ullah, civil engineering graduate student and president of Pakistan Student Association, said one of the main advantages of being in an organization is the networking opportunities.
The Pakistan Student Association is a cultural and educational organization for Pakistani students to build connections with students from other ethnic backgrounds and natural origins, he said.
They connect new students with upperclassmen, so newcomers can easily transition to a different environment, including finding housing and jobs, applying for social security and more.
“We provide opportunities to the new incoming students from Pakistan to interact with and to communicate with different students,” Hissan Ullah said.
Hissan Ullah said they host cultural events like Pakistan Independence Day and sporting events like India vs. Pakistan cricket matches. They also collaborate with the Office of International Education and cohost Global Grounds.
Sichta encourages international students to also look for organizations that might not be specifically classified as international or cultural. He said they’re excellent opportunities to meet new people outside classrooms and develop professional skills.
“They may not think about that at first because it might not be labeled as international, but of course, they can join, and that’s going to give them so many opportunities to meet students from the U.S. and do great things on behalf of UTA that [are] going to help them feel connected to the institution,” he said.
Few organizations outside of cultural and international he suggests international students join are the Student Government, UTA Ambassadors, EXCEL Campus Activities and Leadership Honors Program.
Sichta said MavOrgs is the first place to find organizations to join, as the website has the best representation of active organizations.
He also suggests students start their own organizations if they see something is missing.
“Once you’ve kind of seen what’s out there and what’s current, that will hopefully give some people some ideas about what they could do if they don’t feel they are represented,” Sichta said.
