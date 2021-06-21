Gabriel Moore was marching and singing along as his rolling speaker blasted Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T” and “Hot in Herre” by Nelly.
“That's what really drove me out here,” Moore said. “The fact that a 94 — 90 plus — year-old lady came out here and got it. She got it done.”
Five years after Fort Worth activist Opal Lee started her annual 2.5-mile march to make Juneteenth a national holiday, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law officially making Juneteenth a federal holiday Thursday. Lee, the 94-year-old activist, was invited to the White House to witness the signing. Lee’s annual march this year was her first march on the official Juneteenth national holiday.
Hundreds of people showed up to march the 2.5 miles with Lee. The distance represents the two and a half years that it took for the news to reach the enslaved people of Texas that they were free June 19, 1865, after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
Crowds from all walks of life gathered at Evans Avenue Plaza on Saturday morning to participate.
“I grew up in Philadelphia, and so I didn't learn about Juneteenth until I moved to the southwest,” said first-time participant Alanna Mussawwirvias said. “And the fact that she was so adamant and so interested in bringing Juneteenth to the whole country … we had to come out here.”
Juneteenth is a combination of the month June and the 19th. On June 19, 1865, U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led the Union Army into Galveston, Texas, to inform the people of Texas that all enslaved people were free. Even though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863 and enslavers were aware of it, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that the Union Army enforced it, according to The National Museum of African American History & Culture.
Excitement and cheers filled the streets as store owners came out waving to the crowd and cheering Lee on.
The walk began at Evans Avenue Plaza and ended on the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth.
People chanted Lee’s name through the highway tunnels and sang “This Little Light of Mine” by Harry Dixton Loes as they reached downtown.
Lisa McGee, a member of the Baker Chapel AME Church in Fort Worth, says she’s been marching for something with Lee since the activist was 86-years-old.
“I have seen the lifelong work that Opal Lee has done for justice,” McGee said. “And what a lot of people don't realize is this is very personal for her, but it benefits us all. So there's no way I would have stayed in my bed today.”
Lydia Bean, former candidate for District 93, brought her 9-year-old cousin along to the march. She wanted to bring him to this event because he didn’t learn about Juneteenth at his school.
“Nobody's free until everybody's free,” Bean said. “So it's a celebration of the past, but also, our job's not done. We [have to] defend the rights for everyone so we don't go back.”
Lee gave a speech to the crowd after completing the 2.5 mile walk. She expressed her gratitude for everyone’s support and drive as her goal to make Juneteenth a national holiday finally became a reality.
“I am so grateful for all of you,” she said to the crowd from the courthouse steps. “I am so proud of you.”
The Juneteenth flag was raised at the flagpole in front of the courthouse. Fort Worth Opera singers sang the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson, as the flag rose.
