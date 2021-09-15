Campus Recreation is bringing back the Oozeball tournament, or mud volleyball, at the Oozeball courts at Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive on Sept. 24.
The more than 30-year tradition, started in 1989, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The game is played between two teams of six players, but it can be started and played with five. There needs to be at least two female players per team. All games will have a 15-minute time limit and will end when the first team gets 11 points.
Registration deadline is Monday with a $60 fee per team. Late registration deadline is Tuesday with a $70 fee per team and will be put on a waitlist.
Students can register as a team or as a single player. Registration can be done online or at the Maverick Activities Center Services and Information desk. Credit card and departmental IDT are accepted.
@hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.