Oozeball to make muddy splash Friday

From gathering atop the Pi Kappa Phi house to teams going for gold in the mud, students can anticipate this year’s 34th Annual Oozeball tournament Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Summit Avenue and Fourth Street.
Registration for the event ends Tuesday, and costs $60 per six player team or $15 for a single player to be placed on a team. Late entries will be put on a waiting list, according to Campus Recreation’s website.
Games will be held on courts that are slightly smaller than traditional volleyball courts. Teams will race to be the first to win 11 points. Each team is guaranteed three games, with elimination rounds beginning around 3 p.m. This year’s tournament will take place on ten different courts, featuring around 100 teams.
Drew Barfield, campus recreation assistant director for member services and technology, said in an email that students should come with plenty of water to stay hydrated, and sunscreen is recommended. Students should also plan to have plenty of time to warm up before and in-between games.
“Warm up before you start because once you get into the mud, your movement is limited, and your muscles have to work that much harder,” Barfield said.
Barfield also said players need to have taped, close-toed shoes to participate. One roll of duct tape will be given to each team, and will be used around the shoes and ankles.
He said that the tradition began in 1989 when Doug Kuykendall, former Director of Campus Recreation, and Jeff Sorenson, former Director of Campus Activities, hosted the first Oozeball event with two teams on a single, muddy court.
Continuing every fall, the money gathered is used to fund various student scholarships, like the Emergency Assistance fund.
DJ Jimmy K will be returning for his 8th appearance as the Oozeball DJ, having been present every year since 2015, Barfield said. Students can also anticipate a concession stand with various snacks, water, and snow cones.
Barfield has worked with the event since 2005, and said he feels Oozeball is “almost a rite of passage” for UTA students.
“What makes the event so great is that it truly showcases the diversity of the campus,” he said. “There will be over a thousand students from all backgrounds participating and, in the end, everyone is just having a great time, and everyone is completely covered by mud.”
