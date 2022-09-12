Campus traditions dating back to 1980s come back to life amid return to in-person classes

A student leaps into the air to splash his friends Sept. 23, 2016, at the Oozeball courts on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. 

Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive.

The game has been held every fall since 1989 and is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the Emergency Assistance Fund.

Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes.

The game will adhere to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.

“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.”

Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list.

Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19.

@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

