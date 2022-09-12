Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive.
The game has been held every fall since 1989 and is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the Emergency Assistance Fund.
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes.
The game will adhere to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.”
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list.
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19.
@AshleyHUTA
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Ave. and Greek Row. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
Oozeball, held every fall since 1989, is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the emergency assistance fund. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-life/traditions TC) (CQD: JH 3:13 TC)
Two teams of six players can win by reaching 11 points in a match or by being ahead after 15 minutes. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2021/09/27/oozeball-21 TC)
The game will be adhering to UTA’s standards of safety to ensure no one is hurt. Horseplay in the mud, including throwing mud at opponents or officials, will result in the team being disqualified.( CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
“We want to make it as safe as possible, but we also want to make it as fun as possible,” said Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director. “It’s really muddy, but man it is a blast.” (CQD: for the name JH 6:10 TC)( CQD: JH 2:52 TC)
Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registration is $60 per team, and late entries will be put on a waiting list. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
(price confirmation JH 3:07 TC)
Students who want to participate need to register by Sept. 19. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/campus-recreation/events/oozeball TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.