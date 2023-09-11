 Skip to main content
Oozeball registration deadline approaches

Teams play during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23, 2022, on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive.  

The deadline to register for Oozeball, UTA’s muddiest tradition, is next Tuesday.

This year will be the 34th time the six-on-six mud volleyball tournament has been held. The event is next Friday at the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive.

Registration is available online or at the Maverick Activities Center services and information desk. Registering is $60 per team or $10 for a single player, and late entries will be put on a waiting list.

During matches, two teams of six players play a mud volleyball game with the objective of reaching 11 points to win. After each win, a team will advance further in the tournament.

Five player-teams are also allowed. At least two female players must be on each team.

For safety purposes, UTA requires participants to wear closed-toe shoes that are taped to their feet. There is also a no-tolerance mud-throwing rule. If a team is caught throwing mud at an official or an opposing team, they may be disqualified.

More information about the event or rules can be found on the university’s website.

@wall035203

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

