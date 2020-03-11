More than 10,000 people have signed an online petition to transfer classes online for at least two weeks after spring break ends to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Business administration freshman Natalie DeBeaudry created the petition after she noticed other universities temporarily switching to online classes because of the outbreak increase.
The petition calls for UTA to hold online classes throughout the two-week period. This will allow professors to continue lectures and students to continue learning, DeBeaudry stated in the petition.
“College campuses are areas of close human interaction and catching any type of virus, such as the flu, is easy already,” DeBeaudry said in an email.
Universities across Texas, including UT-Austin, UT-Tyler, UT-San Antonio and TCU have extended their spring breaks by a week. UT-San Antonio and TCU will transition to online classes starting March 23.
DeBeaudry said with the petition she wanted to find out UTA’s plan of action if the outbreak were to increase.
“This petition is suggestive; it is not demanding UTA for any actions,” DeBeaudry said in an email.
The two-week break will allow students to self-quarantine at home in case they start to show symptoms, she stated in the petition. It will also allow those with delayed symptoms from person-to-person transmission of the disease to self-quarantine.
“There is no way for UTA to prevent students from going overseas for break, and there is no way for UTA to enforce the suggested self-incubation for those students,” she stated in the petition.
Political science sophomore Blaize LaFleur hasn’t signed the petition and isn’t sure if she will, she said. She currently works in Student Government, which she says allows her to view situations like this from an administrative perspective.
“I understand people wanting to rally for their safety and their health — that makes a lot of sense — but then you have to think about the feasibility of things, and how it will affect the university [and] our school year,” LaFleur said.
UTA chief spokesperson Joe Carpenter said university leadership is aware of the petition and concerns regarding the coronavirus.
“UTA is closely monitoring guidance and information from [the] University of Texas System, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and regional public health agencies,” Carpenter said. “As a result, the university makes plans based on that emerging guidance and will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our policies and procedures accordingly.”
On March 5, associate professor Peggy Semingson hosted a workshop that discussed teaching online in case of coronavirus, according to a tweet. About 50 people attended.
The workshop agenda included tips for teaching online and challenges that may arise, such as students or faculty without reliable home internet connections or equipment.
Carpenter said students, faculty and staff can refer to the university’s Coronavirus Updates webpage for the latest official information from UTA.
