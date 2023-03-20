 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

  • 0
One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

A police officer returns to her car outside of Lamar High School on March 20 in Arlington. Officers blocked off surrounding roads, preventing cars and pedestrians from entering. 

A student died and another was injured from bullet shrapnel Monday morning in a shooting near the steps outside Lamar High School, said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

Jones confirmed the fatality after the victim had been transported to a hospital following the incident. Police took the suspect, an unidentified juvenile male, to a Tarrant County juvenile detention center after identifying him based on a 911 caller’s description.

The suspect never entered the building. He is being charged with one count of capital murder and his motive is still under investigation. The school will remain closed until Wednesday.

One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

A guardian warms up her hands while waiting in line March 20 at the Arlington Independent School District Athletics Center. Students were transported to the center at 11 a.m. before being released at noon.

Immediately after shots were fired around 6:56 a.m., school staff opened the building’s doors for students to go into lockdown, said Marcelo Cavazos, Arlington Independent School District superintendent. Within minutes of the reported shots, officers arrived at the campus and transported the two victims to a nearby hospital, Jones said.

The school day begins around 7:35 a.m., so not all students had arrived when the shooting occurred, the Arlington Police Department said in an email.

As police investigated the scene, the school remained in lockdown for several hours before students were transported around 11 a.m. to the AISD Athletics Center, Cavazos said.

One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

Police officers huddle outside the reunification center March 20 at the Arlington Independent School District Athletics Center. Parents walked out with their children and their information was verified.

Around noon, students streamed from the school buses into the Athletics Center as their parents lined up on the opposite side of the building to meet and take them home.

“Today, we’re heartbroken,” Cavazos said.

Lamar junior Johnny Carter got to school early Monday for the first time in a long time. He said he will probably never be early again.

One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

Lamar freshmen Stephanie Escamilla and Wilber Rodriguez reunite with their mothers at the reunification drop off March 20 at the Arlington Independent School District Athletics Center. Students were put into lockdown right after arriving to school.

Carter saw one of the victims fall but didn’t see the shooter, said Charmeka Smith, Carter’s mother and Arlington resident. “He was a little shaken up.”

“The morning had just started, he hadn't even got into school yet and somebody just came and started shooting,” Smith said. “You can’t even send your kids to school nowadays.”

Lamar freshman Wilber Rodriguez was leaving his school bus around 7 a.m. when he saw someone laying on the ground, he said. He then went into the building, joining other students as they were directed into random classrooms. He didn’t know what was happening, and after a few minutes, his friends texted him that someone was shot.

One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

Guardians wait in line at the reunification center March 20 at the Arlington Independent School District Athletics Center. They received clipboards to fill out information before reuniting with their students. 

Lamar freshman Stephanie Escamilla said the lockdown following the shooting was nothing like the drills they’ve practiced. This one was “a little bit more organized, more serious,” she said.

Monday was the first day back to class after students were off for spring break last week.

Arlington resident Kita Bowles, mother of Lamar senior Keyaira Bowles, said her daughter texted her a few minutes into the lockdown that she was scared, nervous and wanted to go home.

One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

Public information officer Jesse Minton addresses reporters off of Lamar Boulevard on March 20 in Arlington. Minton said two students were injured and the shooter was apprehended.

Bowles rushed from work to the school as soon as she realized the seriousness of the situation, she said.

“It's just hurtful as a parent, the kids can't go to school to be safe,” she said. “All these kids keep grabbing these guns and killing each other, they don’t know what they’re doing. Some things you can't overcome, some things you just can't take back, and it's just sad.”

@trinhvchristine @Shawlings601

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments