One student killed, another injured in shooting outside Lamar High School

A student died and another was injured from bullet shrapnel Monday morning in a shooting near the steps outside Lamar High School, said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.
Jones confirmed the fatality after the victim had been transported to a hospital following the incident. Police took the suspect, an unidentified juvenile male, to a Tarrant County juvenile detention center after identifying him based on a 911 caller’s description.
The suspect never entered the building. He is being charged with one count of capital murder and his motive is still under investigation. The school will remain closed until Wednesday.
Immediately after shots were fired around 6:56 a.m., school staff opened the building’s doors for students to go into lockdown, said Marcelo Cavazos, Arlington Independent School District superintendent. Within minutes of the reported shots, officers arrived at the campus and transported the two victims to a nearby hospital, Jones said.
The school day begins around 7:35 a.m., so not all students had arrived when the shooting occurred, the Arlington Police Department said in an email.
As police investigated the scene, the school remained in lockdown for several hours before students were transported around 11 a.m. to the AISD Athletics Center, Cavazos said.
Around noon, students streamed from the school buses into the Athletics Center as their parents lined up on the opposite side of the building to meet and take them home.
“Today, we’re heartbroken,” Cavazos said.
Lamar junior Johnny Carter got to school early Monday for the first time in a long time. He said he will probably never be early again.
Carter saw one of the victims fall but didn’t see the shooter, said Charmeka Smith, Carter’s mother and Arlington resident. “He was a little shaken up.”
“The morning had just started, he hadn't even got into school yet and somebody just came and started shooting,” Smith said. “You can’t even send your kids to school nowadays.”
Lamar freshman Wilber Rodriguez was leaving his school bus around 7 a.m. when he saw someone laying on the ground, he said. He then went into the building, joining other students as they were directed into random classrooms. He didn’t know what was happening, and after a few minutes, his friends texted him that someone was shot.
Lamar freshman Stephanie Escamilla said the lockdown following the shooting was nothing like the drills they’ve practiced. This one was “a little bit more organized, more serious,” she said.
Monday was the first day back to class after students were off for spring break last week.
Arlington resident Kita Bowles, mother of Lamar senior Keyaira Bowles, said her daughter texted her a few minutes into the lockdown that she was scared, nervous and wanted to go home.
Bowles rushed from work to the school as soon as she realized the seriousness of the situation, she said.
“It's just hurtful as a parent, the kids can't go to school to be safe,” she said. “All these kids keep grabbing these guns and killing each other, they don’t know what they’re doing. Some things you can't overcome, some things you just can't take back, and it's just sad.”
@trinhvchristine @Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.