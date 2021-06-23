A shooting occurred Wednesday evening at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Arlington, resulting in the death of 16-year-old Dai'trell Teal.
Teal was shot and transported to the Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital emergency room where he died from his injuries at 7:30 p.m.
This was not an active shooter situation, according to the Arlington Police Department. The incident took place outside of the water park at around 7:03 p.m.
An off-duty Arlington police officer working a part-time security job at the park heard car horns going off in the parking lot and went out of the front gate to investigate, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department.
The officer saw six to eight individuals who appeared to be in a physical fight, and as he went toward to break up the fight a gunshot went off. He then saw Teal lying on the ground.
Arlington Police Department detained some individuals and is investigating if they had any involvement in the shooting. At this time there have been no arrests or charges in connection to the case.
According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Teal was shot in the back and his death was ruled as a homicide.
Anyone with more information can reach out to the Arlington Police Department or to homicide detective Mac Simmons at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
