Office of the Dean of Students commemorates UTA ranking 16th nationwide in LGBTQ+ support

With Pride Month coming to an end, the Office of the Dean of Students held one more celebration Wednesday in the University Center, commemorating UTA being ranked 16th in the nation for the best colleges for LGBTQ+ students.
The political landscape for LGBTQ+ students has shifted since last year, with the state legislature recently passing a law banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender children. Gov. Greg Abbott also signed Senate Bill 17, which restricts public university Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. The bill doesn’t affect class instruction, campus guest speakers or student organizations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The ranking comes from BestColleges, an online resource dedicated to helping those on their higher education journey. Its ranking team is made up of contributors working from the brand’s data science and product management teams, according to its website. Ranks are chosen based on statistical data and guiding principles such as academic quality, affordability and online competency.
The website highlighted UTA’s LGBTQ+ program as it offers help with changing gender markers on campus, and aids those seeking healthcare or struggling with food insecurity. It also recognized the university’s Pride Peers program where students educate others on issues impacting the community.
The “Sweet 16” party was celebrated with donuts, coffee, music and mingling. Colored with various pride flags and merchandise from the LGBTQ+ program, the room was brimming with students and faculty.
Graduate student Liam Rhodes has been involved with the program for some time, being a former LGBTQ+ social work intern and Pride Peer. After UTA received five stars from the Campus Pride Index, he said celebrating another recognition for being an “inclusive and open” place for students is exciting and a great honor.
“I think, especially right now with all the attacks in society on the LGBTQ+ community, it’s important that we just celebrate anything we can,” Rhodes said. “All the small victories.”
Jessica Sanchez, director of Student Advocacy Services, said the celebration allowed the team to pause for a moment amid all the issues the community is facing across the nation and within Texas. Even if students may feel like they have a country or state that doesn’t care about them, Sanchez said she is determined to make sure all students know they have a whole campus behind them.
“This office cares about them, we care about their academic success, we care about their personal success, and they deserve to be here,” she said.
As UTA moves into uncertainty surrounding DEI programs, Sanchez said they’ll take each policy and figure out ways to make sure students still feel supported while still doing their work.
“It kind of feels weird to say, ‘you’ve been through this before,’ but the LGBTQ+ community has been under constant attack before, and so we will continue to move forward,” she said.
