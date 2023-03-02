Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion announces new staff

The university’s Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion announced the hiring of a new assistant vice president of inclusion and belonging, as well as a new senior director for Hispanic-Serving Institutions.
Cruz Imelda Wicks accepted the role as the assistant vice president of inclusion and belonging and Maria Delgado will be the senior director for Hispanic-Serving Institutions. The two will enter their roles March 27. Both will support the success of students and employees, according to a Thursday email announcement from Jewel M. Washington, vice president for Talent, Culture and Inclusion.
“Our goal is and always has been to be not just a Hispanic-Serving Institution, but a Hispanic-thriving institution. We believe that with Maria’s vision and creativity, we can create a culture where all are valued, accepted, respected and belong,” the announcement stated.
The office, which President Jennifer Cowley established last September, combines functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to increase focus on attracting and retaining talent, supporting an inclusive workplace and advancing employee development, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Wicks previously served as program director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Delgado has been with UTA since 2021, working as the co-founder of the Hispanic-Serving Leadership Preparation Graduate Certificate program in the College of Education.
The two search committees were chaired by Edith Reed, assistant vice provost of Academic Talent and Culture and Christian Zlolniski, Director of the Center for Mexican American Studies.
The hirings come amid discussions surrounding the role of DEI policies in the state. On Feb. 22, the University of Texas System announced a systemwide pause on new DEI policies following recent pushbacks on DEI initiatives at workplaces and in education environments from Republican lawmakers, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
During UTA’s Faculty Senate meeting Wednesday, Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said that the pause on DEI programs only applied to new and upcoming programs instead of existing programs the office is already doing, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“We will continue to need ideas, thoughts, and actions as we continue down the path toward becoming a thriving institution that supports an environment of inclusion and belonging,” the announcement stated.
