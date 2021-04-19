Earth Day falls on April 22 this year, and the Office of Sustainability and Mavs Go Green are preparing events to celebrate the entire week.
The events will feature both virtual and in-person activities through Thursday.
Hanan Boukhaima, Mavs Go Green president, said she thinks most people aren’t aware of the problems earth faces, and that’s why Earth Day is important.
“We rarely think about those things on a day to day basis,” she said.
Mavs Go Green is a student organization focused on sustainability and green living. They work closely with the Office of Sustainably and work on a number of projects such as the Food Recovery Network, which redistributes uneaten food to the Arlington Life shelter.
Because most of the Earth Day events are virtual, the organizations plan to have an Earth Week instead of just celebrating the day, sustainability coordinator Bhargavi Jeyarajah said.
On Monday, Mavs Go Green asked students to post pictures of their plants on social media and to tag them for a chance to win a gift bag.
Entries for the Public Service Announcement contest cohosted by Air North Texas and Mavs Go Green, focused around maintaining clean air, were due on Monday. The campaign is focused on teaching people about clean air habits. During the rest of the week, they will be showcased on the Mavs Go Green social media pages.
“Air is something we often take for granted – it’s something we can’t physically see every day, so it’s easy to forget to take care of our air,” said Kimberlin To, Transportation Department of North Central Texas Council of Governments communications coordinator, in an email. The North Central Texas Council of Governments created Air North Texas.
On Tuesday in the Rosebud Theatre, Mavs Go Green will host a screening of a documentary called “The Climate Changers.”
Also on Tuesday, the Office of Sustainability will host a virtual discussion alongside Parking and Transportation Services about sustainable ways to get around campus and about self driving cars.
On Wednesday at 3 p.m. there will be a virtual composting tour, which will detail some of the composting efforts at UTA.
On Earth Day itself, there will be a tabling event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the University Center. The organization will give away reusable water bottles, T-shirts and plants.
All of the virtual events will be held via Microsoft Teams, while the documentary screening and tabling events will be held in person.
There were no Earth Day events on campus last year due to the pandemic. Previously, the Office of Sustainability would hold a huge tabling event and invite vendors from around the community, with one big selling point being the herb plants that would be given away.
To said she believes incorporating clean air actions to an individual's everyday life is one of the ways they can have a positive impact on the planet.
“As with everything in life, I think taking the time to properly educate yourself on environmental matters will help make a positive impact for the future of the planet,” she said.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.