Office of Multicultural Affairs undergoes name, leadership change

The Office of Multicultural Affairs is in a transitional period as leaders depart and a new name is introduced to reflect the department’s future direction.
The office is in process of changing its name to the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change, said Relius Johnson, former Multicultural Affairs assistant director. In 2019, previous director Melanie Sheppard initiated the change so the name could align with the office’s practices in cultural engagement, social change and action.
Sheppard became the director to revamp the office from being program-and-event-heavy to increasing education and initiatives around women’s retention, she said.
In June 2019, she created the first name-change proposal that went through about 10 iterations and met many delays due to shifting administration between then and 2022, she said.
When people think about Multicultural Affairs, they focus on celebrating race and ethnicity, Johnson said. The new name better encompasses the department because it does more than celebrate, such as accepting social change and social agents.
While the office engages in cultural celebrations, it has broadened its scope to address gender identity, class differences and ability, said Harold Brown, Multicultural Affairs assistant director.
There was a major push to rename the department Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, but Sheppard said it didn’t reflect their focus. The name should mirror what the department does and be inclusive for students.
The department strives to engage across cultures as students begin embracing their backgrounds, Sheppard said. It also equips students to become social change advocates and positively impact their communities.
Cultural engagement and social change are the office’s strongest points, and the new name reflects both, she said.
In the 1980s, the office was called Minority Student Services and was built to be a safe haven for Black students who had integrated into the school, Sheppard said. The office also helped students of color connect to resources.
Eventually, the office transitioned to Multicultural Services and changed to Multicultural Affairs, she said. The department continues to serve students of all races and evolves to reflect the office’s services.
“This type of department is always on the forefront of what tomorrow is going to bring,” she said.
The office was a safe space from discrimination and evolved for students to celebrate their cultures, Sheppard said. But the department will become an office advocating for change.
Eddie Freeman, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion executive director, supported the name change.
The mission remains the same as it expands its focus to social justice education, Freeman said. The change won’t shift Multicultural Affairs’ goals. Instead, it will expand its focus to center on students.
“[Students’] voices are desperately needed to be heard as we set the direction for the university community,” he said. “They’re the ones that are going to be most impacted by the change.”
Umarae Ogans, Black Student Association president and Student Affairs lead social media manager, was curious about the name change but said he believes it helps promote more diverse, equitable and inclusive communities.
“I hope the space grows, actually, and remains a space where students feel comfortable to relax, be themselves and destress in between classes,” Ogans said.
Due to the discussions with the UTA community and delays related to COVID-19, the name change is still in the process, Johnson said. From administration to students, many people across campus were involved in the decision.
“We just didn’t want this to be something that Multicultural Affairs did,” he said. “This was something that our community, our Mavericks, did.”
The name change continues to move through the examination process from administration and various departments before it is officially announced, but Freeman said he sees no problem arising.
Amid the name change, the office is experiencing multiple vacancies following Sheppard’s departure earlier this year, leaving the director position empty and Johnson’s recent shift to the New Maverick Orientation and Transition Programs director position in April.
Brown began his role as assistant director in October 2020 to increase his work in the social justice and diversity, equity and inclusion scenes, he said. Previously, the office had a director and two assistant directors, but he is now the only administrator, aided by two program coordinators.
Despite the departures of Sheppard and Johnson, the office will work together to provide the same experience while pivoting into a new direction, Brown said.
With the name change announcement, Johnson officially transitioned to the New Maverick Orientation and Transition Programs director April 11.
Moving to orientation is a new challenge, and he wants to create success in retaining students and advocating for them in more spaces, he said.
“I’m starting with creating that sense of ‘We are Mavericks when we say UTA,’” Johnson said. “I like it to say is, Y-O-U-T-A because you matter, you belong, you should be here.”
Ogans is happy for Johnson in this new role and hopes to continue working with him under the Division of Student Affairs.
Sheppard left her director position in February, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The department is in the process of hiring to fill the position.
Through her role, she created social justice curricula, helped further various organizations and dedicated her work to creating diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
Despite the transfer, Johnson plans to continue supporting the office by planning heritage celebrations throughout the spring semester.
The changes within the department have not impacted its mission, he said. The department had to grow closer as they learn and adapt to continue their work.
As students find the department in the depths of the basement, they’re able to lead the conversation and build relationships, Sheppard said.
“So, no matter what name may come or go, what people may come and go as far as staff and administration, I hope that community never changes,” she said.
