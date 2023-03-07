Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change to host Women’s Summit

The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change and the Women's HERstory Month committee is hosting a day of women’s empowerment through a summit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the University Center’s Bluebonnet Ballroom.
The summit is part of Women’s HERstory Month, which has a theme of “Raising Her Voice” and will feature assistant professors Ericka Roland and Jandel Crutchfield as guest speakers.
It’s geared toward identifying how women raise their voices for other individuals, or for themselves, in the workplace or personal settings, said Nico Covarrubias, Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change assistant director.
The event is targeted toward women-identifying students, faculty and staff at UTA but is open to the general public.
Covarrubias expects about 60 attendees and hopes they will gain a better understanding of the resources available at the university and feel more empowered as a woman in today's society.
“Women’s empowerment would be having the confidence and the ability and power to confidently do anything that anyone else can do without having to explain or worry about identifying as a woman,” he said.
Attendees can expect breakfast, lunch, tabling for student-owned businesses, giveaways and participation discussion. Registration was available through the event’s advertisements but walk-ins are accepted. There is no entry fee.
