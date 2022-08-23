Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change changes name, leadership

With a new school year starting, the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change introduces a new director and name.
Shabaz Brown, director of the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change, has stepped into the role following Melanie Sheppard, who initiated the name change from Multicultural Affairs to better reflect the office’s mission and mirror the needs of its students and serve them.
Brown entered the role about two months ago after working for the Multicultural Center at the University of North Texas. She said she was drawn to the position due to her previous experience aligning with where the office wants to go and its growth and potential.
“Everything has been really good as far as just transitioning and getting acclimated,” she said. “I’m really excited for the students to get back and start again, building those relationships with them [and] learning how I can better serve them.”
The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change aims to cultivate inclusive, equitable engagements and relationships within the UTA community through intercultural dialogue, social justice education and transformative learning, according to the mission statement on the office’s website.
Molly Albart, assistant vice president for Student Success and Transition under the Division of Student Affairs, said they had a great pool of candidates for the role of director and had difficulty finalizing one person.
One reason Brown was selected was because of her previous experience, as UNT’s office was aligned with what UTA wants to do, Albart said. She is excited about the energy Brown is bringing to the office.
“I think my goal for her, and what I see her doing, is to continue the good work that the office was already doing, but then bring that new vision that she has to maybe take those programs and grow and expand them,“ she said.
Sheppard initiated the name change process for the office in 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“We wanted a name that represented the work that we did and ultimately settled on Cultural Engagement and Social Change,” Albart said. “Changing the office name has been something that has been desired by the team for a couple of years.”
Relius Johnson, director of New Maverick Orientation, was previously assistant director of Multicultural Affairs and said one of the reasons for the name change was to follow the trends of other universities.
“The name was better to make a shift as it came to advocacy in regards to social justice, education, belonging,” Johnson said. “It covers more of what the office was doing.”
Faculty, students and staff were all a part of the name change process and contributed ideas and suggestions, Johnson said. The name change brought a little hesitation at first, but once the reasoning was explained, there was more understanding.
“The point of the name change overall was changing the scope of our office to directly meet the needs of our students,” Brown said. “The previous office name was Multicultural Affairs, which was just kind of general to multicultural-type of work. And so [we wanted] to change that to accurately reflect the work that is being done in our office.”
Brown said one of her main hopes is for the office’s services to better reflect students needs.
The office does its best work when the staff listen and act on what they’ve heard is needed from the UTA community, she said.
Albart said the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change is important to UTA due to the university’s diversity.
“It’s really a space for one, people to feel comfortable and have a space where they feel included and celebrate their identities,” she said. “But then also challenge themselves to learn more, maybe question their own thoughts and beliefs in safe and comfortable ways.”
