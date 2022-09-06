Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change celebrates long-awaited name change

Shabaz Brown, Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change director, pulls confetti off of the crowd during the Name Change Celebration on Sept. 6 at Brazos Park. Brown entered the role in June after working for the Multicultural Center at the University of North Texas.

The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change held a celebration Tuesday to honor its recent name change from Multicultural Affairs.

Welcoming smiles from the team greeted students while they waited in line to register amid music and prizes.

Shabaz Brown, Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change director, said the office has long awaited the ceremony, as the name change process started in 2019 and was officially approved around June.

“We wanted to have this event to not only commemorate this new name change, but we also wanted to make it an opportunity for students to learn about our services,” Brown said.

Richardson resident Jason Rogne, 38, dips a hand mold into colored wax during the Name Change Celebration on September 6 at Brazos Park. Students formed their chosen hand signal and then dipped it into non-colored wax to create their desired hand mold, which was then dipped into different colored waxes.

Students could beat the heat with snow cones and enjoy a variety of foods including brisket, corn and macaroni and cheese. As attendees munched on their meals, the office provided them a survey to express their thoughts and recommend any changes for the office.

Computer science freshman Rommy Gomez attended the event and said he feels his culture is welcomed and appreciated because of the services offered by UTA.

Jonikka Davis, marketing and communication associate director, was one of the ceremony’s speakers. She gave a speech from the Brazos Park stage that was decorated with blue, white and orange balloons, some spelling out the office’s new initials.

Students grab food during the Name Change Celebration on Sept. 6 at Brazos Park. The event provided free food, live music and various games and activities for attendees to enjoy.

“The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change will continue to elevate the voices of all of our students, and keep driving the work of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging forward,” Davis said in her speech.

At the end of the event, a group picture and blasts of confetti created a sense of unity among attendees.

Brown said that the name change celebrates implementing what the office truly means and stands for.

“I truly hope that students are learning about our services, but also learning about themselves, Brown said. “[It’s] the purpose of what we do to affirm cultures, to affirm their own identities.”

