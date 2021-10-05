October event preview: Celebrate UTA Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Halloween on campus

This October, UTA events will honor Pride and Hispanic heritage, raise awareness for domestic violence and breast cancer, and celebrate Halloween.
LGBTQ+ Program
National Coming Out Day falls on Oct. 11, and the anniversary of the first march for gay rights falls on Oct. 14.
Throughout the month of October, the LGBTQ+ Program will be hosting their Mental Health Monday Series on Zoom with LGBTQ+ coordinator Josh Mackrill and Noah Duckett, licensed clinical social worker, every Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Every Wednesday during October from noon to 1:00 p.m., the LGBTQ+ Program will hold their Queering Out to Lunch series in the University Center San Saba Room, with a variety of themed lunches and speakers.
Also look out for their annual drag show Nov. 3 at the University Center Rosebud Theatre.
Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention
Domestic Violence Awareness Month, DVAM, was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals with organizations working to raise awareness for domestic violence issues, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
UTA’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program is holding its Empower Hour kickboxing event at Brazos Park at noon Oct. 13.
Kicking off Season 3 of YOU, Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention will be screening the first episode in the University Center Carlisle Suite on Oct. 19 from noon to 1:00 p.m.
National Hispanic American Heritage Month
The monthlong celebration spans from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, honoring the contributions of Hispanics to the country.
Multicultural Affairs will celebrate the tradition of Lucha Libre with a Q&A followed by a meet and greet where attendees can interact with local Latinx wrestlers on Oct. 12 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of the Central Library.
The School of Social Work will celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, Disability Culture Month and Filipino American History Month with their Thursday Talks and Treats event on Oct. 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m at the School of Social Work courtyard.
Halloween
Spooky season is in full swing as the fall weather sets in and everyone gets ready to celebrate Halloween.
The Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students will get in the spirit of Halloween with a scary movie night in the UC on Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
A night full of spooky games and a haunted house, EXCEL Campus Activities will host a Fright Night on Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
An evening of free casino games, live music, food and costume shows, EXCEL will host a safe and fun Halloween Casino Night on Oct. 28 in the University Center Bluebonnet Ballroom from 7 to 11 p.m.
Breast Cancer Awareness
October is breast cancer awareness month. Breast cancer is one of the leading health crises for women in the United States. Breast Cancer Awareness Month raises awareness about the impact of breast cancer.
The Epsilon chapter at Kappa Delta Chi sorority will be hosting Run for the Roses on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the UC, fundraising for the American Cancer Society.
Be the Match, a nonprofit organization that helps to find stem cell matches for cancer patients, will be tabling throughout campus Oct. 11 to 13 starting at 9 a.m.
Zeta Tau Alpha will be promoting and participating in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 210 N Hall Street in Dallas.
@trinhvchristine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.