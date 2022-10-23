'"Not your typical carnival": EXCEL Campus Activities hosts annual Fright Night

UTA EXCEL’s annual Fright Night haunted house partnered with Parent and Family Weekend on Saturday to bring a night of total terror with twists and turns.
The Haunted House, located in the Rio Grande Lounge of the upper University Center, also had a line going into Carlisle Hall.
Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said the event is being held in honor of the Halloween spirit of UTA.
“Most college campuses actually don't have many Halloween events,” Jenkins said. “So here at UTA to encourage diversity and encourage a safe Halloween experience we put on our own haunted house, so students don't have to go anywhere dangerous to go see it.”
This year's theme was a carnival of terror so it was not your typical carnival, Jenkins said.
A whimsical archway painted to look like a clown was placed above the door of the Rio Grande room.
The two rooms of the haunted house were split into a fake scary and non-scary section inspired by the movie IT, which were separated by sleek black curtains draped with fleece-like cobwebs. The cobwebs included many smaller pieces intertwined in the web such as doll heads and colorful skulls.
Black lights were placed close to the walls of the two split rooms as they lit up an eerie sign that read “NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM IN THE CIRCUS.”
Most of the guests entered the attraction huddled in smaller groups to avoid being caught off guard by the actors hiding near the walls.
The actors stayed close to the curtains but followed the attendants through the haunted house, slowly creeping behind them.
Chemistry sophomore Allison Buck said the haunted house was fun and that it was scarier than she thought it would be.
“I’m here with Parent Family Weekend and it was on the itinerary,” Buck said. “I thought it would be cool.”
For this haunted house, the animatronics were their big ticket winner items, Jenkins said. The animatronics were an assortment of random monsters and movie characters like Chucky.
“One of the biggest things that we're doing this year is that me and my team decided to build a life-sized jack-in-the-box,” Jenkins said. “Because jack-in-the-boxes are really cool and they go with the clown and circus theme and they always have a little bit of the element of surprise.”
The actors in the haunted house did not touch the attendants, but they found interesting ways to freak out the patrons such as skulking around the rooms to prepare for their jumpscares.
Computer science freshman Alexander Alvarez was an actor in the haunted house and said his favorite part was getting refreshed and ready to go at the beginning of the attraction.
“I had fun in the haunted house. I had fun setting it up. I had fun scaring people, it was really successful on our part in the beginning,” said Alvarez.
Creepy music playing in the background was set to the sound of dolls, mysterious piano notes and screeching echoes from walls.
Students who reached the other side of the haunted house won a small button that said “I survived Fright Night Carnival of Terror.”
“Last year, I was here as a student and I really enjoyed doing it with my friends,” Jenkins said. “So I just wanna create the same atmosphere for people this year.”
@AshleyHUTA
UTA EXCEL’s annual Fright Night haunted house partnered with Parent and Family Weekend on Saturday to bring a night of total terror with twists and turns. (CQD:https://events.uta.edu/event/fright_night_haunted_house_8907#.Y1MJF-zML_Q TC)(CQD: HJ 1:50 TC)
The Haunted House, located in the Rio Grande Lounge of the upper University Center, also had a line going into Carlisle Hall. (CQD: HJ 6.16 TC)
Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said the event is being held in honor of the Halloween spirit of UTA. (CQD: HJ 1:32, 7:09 TC)
“Most college campuses actually don't have many Halloween events,” Jenkins said. “So here at UTA to encourage diversity and encourage a safe Halloween experience we put on our own haunted house, so students don't have to go anywhere dangerous to go see it.” (CQD: HJ 7.29 TC)
This year's theme is a carnival of terror so it was not your typical carnival, and circuses are supposed to be fun said, Jenkins. (CQD: HJ 2.12 TC)
A whimsical archway painted to look like a clown was placed above the door of the Rio Grande room. (CQD: pictures TC)
The two rooms of the haunted house were split into a fake scary and non-scary section inspired by the movie IT, which were separated by sleek black curtains draped with fleece-like cobwebs. The cobwebs included many smaller pieces intertwined in the web such as doll heads and colorful skulls. (CQD: pictures TC)
Black lights were placed close to the walls of the two split rooms as they lit up an eerie sign that read “NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM IN THE CIRCUS.” (CQD: pictures TC)
Most of the guests entered the attraction huddled in smaller groups to avoid being caught off guard by the actors hiding near the walls. (CQD: Observation, and pictures TC)
The actors stayed close to the curtains but followed the attendants through the haunted house, slowly creeping behind them. (CQD: observation TC)
Chemistry sophomore Allison Buck said the haunted house was fun and that it was scarier than she thought it would be. (CQD: AB .03, 16)
“I’m here with Parent Family Weekend and it was on the itinerary,” Buck said. “I thought it would be cool.” (CQD: AB .24 TC)
For this haunted house, the animatronics were their big ticket winner items, Jenkins said. The animatronics were an assortment of random monsters and movie characters like Chucky. (CQD: HJ 3.00 TC) (CQD: observation TC)
“One of the biggest things that we're doing this year is that me and my team decided to build a life-sized jack-in-the-box,” Jenkins said. “Because jack-in-the-boxes are really cool and they go with the clown and circus theme and they always have a little bit of the element of surprise.” (CQD: HJ 3.23 TC)
The actors in the haunted house did not touch the attendants, but they found interesting ways to freak out the patrons such as skulking around the rooms to prepare for their jumpscares. (CQD: observation TC)
Computer science freshman Alexander Alvarez was an actor in the haunted house and said his favorite part was getting refreshed and ready to go at the beginning of the attraction. (CQD: AA .03, .47 TC)
“I had fun in the haunted house. I had fun setting it up. I had fun scaring people, it was really successful on our part in the beginning,” said Alvarez. (CQD: AA .36 TC)
Creepy music playing in the background was set to the sound of dolls, mysterious piano notes and screeching echoes from walls. (CQD: recording TC)
Students who reached the other side of the haunted house won a small button that said “I survived Fright Night Carnival of Terror.” (CQD: IMG_8685.jpg TC)
“Last year, I was here as a student and I really enjoyed doing it with my friends,” Jenkins said. “So I just wanna create the same atmosphere for people this year.” (CQD: HJ 5.25 TC)
@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
UTA EXCEL’s annual Fright Night haunted house partnered with Parent and Family Weekend on Saturday to bring a night of total terror with twists and turns. (CQD:https://events.uta.edu/event/fright_night_haunted_house_8907#.Y1MJF-zML_Q TC)(CQD: HJ 1:50 TC)
The Haunted House, located in the Rio Grande Lounge of the upper University Center, also had a line going into Carlisle Hall. (CQD: HJ 6.16 TC)
Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said the event is being held in honor of the Halloween spirit of UTA. (CQD: HJ 1:32, 7:09 TC)
“Most college campuses actually don't have many Halloween events,” Jenkins said. “So here at UTA to encourage diversity and encourage a safe Halloween experience we put on our own haunted house, so students don't have to go anywhere dangerous to go see it.” (CQD: HJ 7.29 TC)
This year's theme is a carnival of terror so it was not your typical carnival, and circuses are supposed to be fun said, Jenkins. (CQD: HJ 2.12 TC)
A whimsical archway painted to look like a clown was placed above the door of the Rio Grande room. (CQD: pictures TC)
The two rooms of the haunted house were split into a fake scary and non-scary section inspired by the movie IT, which were separated by sleek black curtains draped with fleece-like cobwebs. The cobwebs included many smaller pieces intertwined in the web such as doll heads and colorful skulls. (CQD: pictures TC)
Black lights were placed close to the walls of the two split rooms as they lit up an eerie sign that read “NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM IN THE CIRCUS.” (CQD: pictures TC)
Most of the guests entered the attraction huddled in smaller groups to avoid being caught off guard by the actors hiding near the walls. (CQD: Observation, and pictures TC)
The actors stayed close to the curtains but followed the attendants through the haunted house, slowly creeping behind them. (CQD: observation TC)
Chemistry sophomore Allison Buck said the haunted house was fun and that it was scarier than she thought it would be. (CQD: AB .03, 16)
“I’m here with Parent Family Weekend and it was on the itinerary,” Buck said. “I thought it would be cool.” (CQD: AB .24 TC)
For this haunted house, the animatronics were their big ticket winner items, Jenkins said. The animatronics were an assortment of random monsters and movie characters like Chucky. (CQD: HJ 3.00 TC) (CQD: observation TC)
“One of the biggest things that we're doing this year is that me and my team decided to build a life-sized jack-in-the-box,” Jenkins said. “Because jack-in-the-boxes are really cool and they go with the clown and circus theme and they always have a little bit of the element of surprise.” (CQD: HJ 3.23 TC)
The actors in the haunted house did not touch the attendants, but they found interesting ways to freak out the patrons such as skulking around the rooms to prepare for their jumpscares. (CQD: observation TC)
Computer science freshman Alexander Alvarez was an actor in the haunted house and said his favorite part was getting refreshed and ready to go at the beginning of the attraction. (CQD: AA .03, .47 TC)
“I had fun in the haunted house. I had fun setting it up. I had fun scaring people, it was really successful on our part in the beginning,” said Alvarez. (CQD: AA .36 TC)
Creepy music playing in the background was set to the sound of dolls, mysterious piano notes and screeching echoes from walls. (CQD: recording TC)
Students who reached the other side of the haunted house won a small button that said “I survived Fright Night Carnival of Terror.” (CQD: IMG_8685.jpg TC)
“Last year, I was here as a student and I really enjoyed doing it with my friends,” Jenkins said. “So I just wanna create the same atmosphere for people this year.” (CQD: HJ 5.25 TC)
@AshleyHUTA
UTA EXCEL’s annual Fright Night haunted house partnered with Parent and Family Weekend on Saturday to bring a night of total terror with twists and turns. (CQD:https://events.uta.edu/event/fright_night_haunted_house_8907#.Y1MJF-zML_Q TC)(CQD: HJ 1:50 TC)
The Haunted House, located in the Rio Grande Lounge of the upper University Center, also had a line going into Carlisle Hall. (CQD: HJ 6.16 TC)
Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said the event is being held in honor of the Halloween spirit of UTA. (CQD: HJ 1:32, 7:09 TC)
“Most college campuses actually don't have many Halloween events,” Jenkins said. “So here at UTA to encourage diversity and encourage a safe Halloween experience we put on our own haunted house, so students don't have to go anywhere dangerous to go see it.” (CQD: HJ 7.29 TC)
This year's theme is a carnival of terror so it was not your typical carnival, and circuses are supposed to be fun said, Jenkins. (CQD: HJ 2.12 TC)
A whimsical archway painted to look like a clown was placed above the door of the Rio Grande room. (CQD: pictures TC)
The two rooms of the haunted house were split into a fake scary and non-scary section inspired by the movie IT, which were separated by sleek black curtains draped with fleece-like cobwebs. The cobwebs included many smaller pieces intertwined in the web such as doll heads and colorful skulls. (CQD: pictures TC)
Black lights were placed close to the walls of the two split rooms as they lit up an eerie sign that read “NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM IN THE CIRCUS.” (CQD: pictures TC)
Most of the guests entered the attraction huddled in smaller groups to avoid being caught off guard by the actors hiding near the walls. (CQD: Observation, and pictures TC)
The actors stayed close to the curtains but followed the attendants through the haunted house, slowly creeping behind them. (CQD: observation TC)
Chemistry sophomore Allison Buck said the haunted house was fun and that it was scarier than she thought it would be. (CQD: AB .03, 16)
“I’m here with Parent Family Weekend and it was on the itinerary,” Buck said. “I thought it would be cool.” (CQD: AB .24 TC)
For this haunted house, the animatronics were their big ticket winner items, Jenkins said. The animatronics were an assortment of random monsters and movie characters like Chucky. (CQD: HJ 3.00 TC) (CQD: observation TC)
“One of the biggest things that we're doing this year is that me and my team decided to build a life-sized jack-in-the-box,” Jenkins said. “Because jack-in-the-boxes are really cool and they go with the clown and circus theme and they always have a little bit of the element of surprise.” (CQD: HJ 3.23 TC)
The actors in the haunted house did not touch the attendants, but they found interesting ways to freak out the patrons such as skulking around the rooms to prepare for their jumpscares. (CQD: observation TC)
Computer science freshman Alexander Alvarez was an actor in the haunted house and said his favorite part was getting refreshed and ready to go at the beginning of the attraction. (CQD: AA .03, .47 TC)
“I had fun in the haunted house. I had fun setting it up. I had fun scaring people, it was really successful on our part in the beginning,” said Alvarez. (CQD: AA .36 TC)
Creepy music playing in the background was set to the sound of dolls, mysterious piano notes and screeching echoes from walls. (CQD: recording TC)
Students who reached the other side of the haunted house won a small button that said “I survived Fright Night Carnival of Terror.” (CQD: IMG_8685.jpg TC)
“Last year, I was here as a student and I really enjoyed doing it with my friends,” Jenkins said. “So I just wanna create the same atmosphere for people this year.” (CQD: HJ 5.25 TC)
@AshleyHUTA
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.