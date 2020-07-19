The Metroplex can expect normal temperatures in the mid- to low-90s with a slight chance of rain throughout the week.
Eric Martello, National Weather Service senior meteorologist, said there is a chance of widely scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms Tuesday.
On Wednesday, there's a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the lower 90s. On Friday, widely scattered thunderstorms can be expected.
Martello said if people must be outdoors, keep an eye on the sky toward mid- to late-afternoon until sunset. He said be careful of lightning strikes and brief heavy downpours.
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.