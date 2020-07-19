weather
The Metroplex can expect normal temperatures in the mid- to low-90s with a slight chance of rain throughout the week.

Eric Martello, National Weather Service senior meteorologist, said there is a chance of widely scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there's a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the lower 90s. On Friday, widely scattered thunderstorms can be expected.

Martello said if people must be outdoors, keep an eye on the sky toward mid- to late-afternoon until sunset. He said be careful of lightning strikes and brief heavy downpours.  

