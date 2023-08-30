Non-profit Taste Project restaurant deadline postponed to 2024

The Arlington City Council unanimously approved a resolution to amend the lease for the Taste Project restaurant set to open on Cooper Street, extending the construction and certificate of occupancy deadline from Dec. 30, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2024.

The non-profit Taste Project partnered with the city of Arlington in August of last year to open a pay-what-you-can restaurant by 2024 to serve those facing food insecurity, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Taste Project’s restaurant menu has no prices and is thought of as a give-and-take concept, according to their website. They ask their guests to either pay what they can afford, pay what they would typically pay for the food, or pay what they would typically pay plus a little extra.

Jeff Williams, executive director of Taste Project, said he wants to bring this restaurant to downtown Arlington because the area meets the demographics they are looking for. He specifically wants to address food insecurity within the international student population at UTA.

“People from all different, varying life situations kind of converge, sort of, in that area,” Williams said.

According to UTA’s website, students come from every state and over 100 countries, resulting in one of the most diverse campus populations in the nation. About 15% of the student body consists of international students.

Remodeling of the restaurant’s future building is taking longer than initially anticipated. As a result, Taste Project requested to amend the lease because of delays in materials and construction, according to a staff report.

Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton said supply chain issues are partly to blame for the delay. The city council agreed to extend the deadline to give Taste Project more time to obtain quotes for the construction needed on the building. He also mentioned they are addressing some increased asbestos removal.

“This is an old city building,” Yelverton said.

Located at 200 N. Cooper St. the restaurant’s future building belongs to the city but is also leased by UTA.

The building will hold a restaurant and a UTA Community Design/Build Center, and Yelverton said the utilities for the building must be split from one-user to multi-user. UTA will lease part of the building and split the cost of utilities with the restaurant, according to a staff report.

“[City Council] is very supportive of the Taste Project and want [them] to continue to come into the downtown area, and these were things that were necessary to improve our building,” Yelverton said.

The city agreed to contribute $350,000 to the cost of the necessary roof and HVAC repairs needed to accommodate the permitted improvements, according to a staff report.

“[The building] is the city’s, and so the things we are doing are contributing to our physical infrastructure,” Yelverton said.

Bruce Payne, Economic Development manager for the project, said the delay is not just due to the building’s age but also the its design.

It used to be an office building, Payne said. Because of this, it hardly has any infrastructure needed to operate as a restaurant. He mentioned that the restroom space needs to be redone, and the property must meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Most everything inside minus the flooring, which is still intact, will be removed to install the necessary restaurant equipment, leaving only the exterior structure standing. The building must undergo serious renovation, Payne said.

In spite of the more-than-anticipated construction, Williams believes the restaurant will still open in early 2024 as they originally projected.

