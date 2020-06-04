Newly renovated, expanded Arlington Life Shelter provides meals, space for homeless families

The Arlington Life Shelter opened its newly renovated and expanded shelter Thursday.
Construction for the two-story 12,642 square-foot facility started a year ago. The project consisted of building on the adjacent property, purchased in 2015, along with renovating the existing shelter.
Interim executive director Jim Reeder said fundraising started in January 2017. They raised $5.8 million in donations from various foundations such as the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, the Ryan Foundation and community individuals.
The facility has provided services, shelter and employment programs to people experiencing homelessness since its founding in 1987. Two forms of ID and a lack of a criminal background are required for people to stay at the shelter.
The idea for an expansion and renovation started about four and a half years ago when the shelter started having to turn more families away, Reeder said. They needed room for families as well as classrooms and computer labs.
Reeder said the previous space only had dorm rooms, which were separated by gender. If a father came in with a daughter, they would have to be separated. The new expansion allows families to stay together.
Development associate Rebekah Garner said the new building increased the shelter’s capacity by 40% and will allow them to serve more families.
Garner said she’s worked at the shelter for five years and saw the growing need for families.
“Instead of separating [families] out between men and women, they get to actually stay in the same space all together,” she said. “For someone who’s already experiencing something awful, you wouldn’t want to separate them out to add onto that.”
There are men and women’s dorms on opposite ends of the main floor. Each side has a shared bathroom and lounge space.
Because of COVID-19, the rooms currently have fewer beds than can be held to ensure social distancing.
For the past two and a half months, the shelter has operated out of the North Davis Church of Christ Family Life Center while renovations to the original shelter were being done.
The outside of the building, which has a play area for children and a newly paved parking lot, makes a statement that Arlington cares for its people, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.
“If you’re going to be a dream city, you’ve got to try to help all citizens achieve their American dream,” he said.
When citizens are down on their luck, the city needs to be able to lift them up and try to help them get back on their feet, Williams said. The new shelter demonstrates that level of care.
Finishing touches are still happening upstairs. Blue painter’s tape holds down a plastic floor covering in one corner as painters finish their last spot checks. While the elevator is operational, it still needs certification before it can be used, Reeder said. Once the elevator is certified, the family wing will be open in about a week or two.
Large windows bring natural light into the hallway of the family rooms. Families can hang out in a large space named the North Davis Church of Christ Family Lounge located in a corner of the upstairs wing.
The family rooms have a window, closet and a bathroom shared with the neighboring room. Each room has its own vanity with a light adjustable mirror.
Volunteers prepare dinner and sack lunches with food provided from faith communities in Arlington. The shelter provides a continental breakfast in the mornings, Reeder said.
Reeder said the goal is to get people experiencing homelessness back to self-sufficiency within a 12-week program. During that time, they help people find employment and save money so they can afford housing on their own.
“That’s our ultimate goal,” Reeder said. “We want them to get better.”
@megancardona_
