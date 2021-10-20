For music business junior Lillian Mechlem, downtown Arlington isn’t a far walk to study at Inclusion Coffee or catch a show at Division Brewing.
The vibrant downtown life some students enjoy comes from an interlocal agreement between UTA and the city of Arlington.
The agreement authorizes UTA to provide $75,000 to help fund the Downtown Arlington Management Corp. budget for development in the downtown area, said John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations.
According to the agreement, the money helps recruit new businesses, improve walkability and attract students to the area to help Arlington become more of a college town.
The money is a part of the downtown’s operating budget, said Maggie Campbell, Downtown Arlington Management Corp. president and CEO.
Two contracts funded downtown. One of them is the Economic Development Services contract, which is a part of the interlocal agreement, Campbell said. The scope of work includes recruiting new businesses and city projects like apartments, which might be eligible for public funding.
The other contract, the Business Improvement District, gains its funding from property owners, she said. The contract funds money into marketing and beautification, which make way for various murals and the Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival.
Before the Business Improvement District, there wasn’t any momentum surrounding downtown growth, she said. The interlocal agreement gave the corporation the ability to exist and develop some early projects.
An interlocal agreement is enacted when the district is performing or receiving a service from a governmental entity, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Arlington City Council authorized the three-year contract in May 2009, which has been renewed every three years since.
The early projects proved the value of the contract because the idea of building the Levitt Pavilion or new parks and businesses like Fuzzy’s Taco Shop created buzz around the area, Campbell said.
She said Downtown Arlington Management Corp. envisions downtown to become a college town by blurring the edges between the campus and downtown.
The interlocal agreement is an understanding between the city, downtown and the university, who have a shared agenda and vision, Campbell said.
“The contract is just the means to the end,” she said.
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 Arlington City Council member, said the corporation holds board meetings to discuss proposals and projects to enhance downtown.
District 5 includes downtown, UTA and the city limits on the east, according to the city website.
“This is all about downtown and making it a better place and a viable place for small business,” said Boxall, who also serves as a board director.
The board also includes representatives from local stakeholders like business owners, city representatives and the UTA student body president, according to the downtown’s website.
The university is critical in developing downtown, Boxall said. While it’s wonderful the campus is close to the area, students aren’t seen as often as she hoped.
“I would really like to see downtown be the meeting place for everybody in Arlington, all age groups, all income groups,” she said. “That’s sort of my dream for it.”
Mechlem said she thought Arlington was boring and wanted to leave because she has lived in the city for 20 years and seen the same sights.
“Nothing was, I guess, just exciting to witness, growing up in the city,” she said.
However, her eyes opened to see everything the city offered after enrolling in UTA, she said. She feels more connected to downtown and thinks it helps create a bigger community and enhance people’s time spent in the area.
About 12 years ago, the College Park Center was planned to be located in Lot 49 and run off of Cooper Street, said Hall, who is a board executive.
But the corporation and city encouraged UTA to place College Park Center close to downtown to spur redevelopment, he said. As a result, the city provided capital funding to constrict new buildings or facilities.
“That was one of the early true benefits, if you will, in a significant way coming back to the university, resulting from the relationship,” he said.
UTA also benefits from late-night security escort services expansion into downtown due to additional funding provided by the city and corporation, Hall said.
The partnership has also brought UTA students into the mix, he said. College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs students have participated in conducting a walkability study for downtown and student internships offered by downtown are examples of the student involvement.
“The amount of pride that the community has in what’s happened here,” Campbell said. “The amount of self-identity and the self-worth that Arlington has kind of risen to, I think, gives our community more and more confidence to keep making it a great city for people.”
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.